Want to Feel More Satisfied After Meals? Try This Non-Restrictive Approach
If you’ve ever needed an excuse to reach for the hot sauce, here it is. A recent study found that adding a little spice to your lunch1 could help you eat less, without sacrificing enjoyment or satisfaction. Yes, really.
Up the spice
We know that slower eating is linked to improved digestion, better hunger regulation, and reduced calorie intake. But let’s face it, slowing down at mealtime is easier said than done in our multitasking world. That’s where a little spice from chili peppers might come in handy.
Researchers explored how increasing the spiciness of common meals affects how we eat and how much.
What the study found
Across three experiments, participants were served mildly spicy and non-spicy versions of beef chili and chicken tikka masala while researchers tracked their eating habits:
- Spicier meals didn’t reduce enjoyment: People rated spicy and non-spicy meals as equally tasty.
- They did slow down the pace of eating: When meals had a noticeable but tolerable burn, participants took smaller bites and chewed more slowly.
- Participants ate less, but felt just as full: In the spicy versions of both meals, participants ate up to 18% less food and fewer calories, without a drop in satisfaction.
Researchers suggest this could be due to increased oro-sensory exposure, which helps the brain register fullness signals more effectively.
The takeaway
Looking for a simple, no-diet trick to eat more mindfully? Try adding a moderate amount of spice to your meals. It might slow you down just enough to help your body register when you’re full, without compromising flavor or satisfaction. Just another reason to stock up on chili flakes or harissa.
Try it tonight:
- This curried chicken & kale salad has 54 grams of protein
- Add chilli peppers to your dish to live longer
- A spicy tuna bowl with protein, fiber & antioxidants