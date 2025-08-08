Skip to Content
Healthy Weight

Want to Feel More Satisfied After Meals? Try This Non-Restrictive Approach

August 08, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Svitlana Hulko / iStock
August 08, 2025

If you’ve ever needed an excuse to reach for the hot sauce, here it is. A recent study found that adding a little spice to your lunch1 could help you eat less, without sacrificing enjoyment or satisfaction. Yes, really.

Up the spice

We know that slower eating is linked to improved digestion, better hunger regulation, and reduced calorie intake. But let’s face it, slowing down at mealtime is easier said than done in our multitasking world. That’s where a little spice from chili peppers might come in handy.

Researchers explored how increasing the spiciness of common meals affects how we eat and how much.

What the study found

Across three experiments, participants were served mildly spicy and non-spicy versions of beef chili and chicken tikka masala while researchers tracked their eating habits:

  • Spicier meals didn’t reduce enjoyment: People rated spicy and non-spicy meals as equally tasty.
  • They did slow down the pace of eating: When meals had a noticeable but tolerable burn, participants took smaller bites and chewed more slowly.
  • Participants ate less, but felt just as full: In the spicy versions of both meals, participants ate up to 18% less food and fewer calories, without a drop in satisfaction.

Researchers suggest this could be due to increased oro-sensory exposure, which helps the brain register fullness signals more effectively.

The takeaway

Looking for a simple, no-diet trick to eat more mindfully? Try adding a moderate amount of spice to your meals. It might slow you down just enough to help your body register when you’re full, without compromising flavor or satisfaction. Just another reason to stock up on chili flakes or harissa.

