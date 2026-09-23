The New Native Shoes × WHR Collab Has California Coastline Energy
What if your next everyday sneaker could remind you to slow down?
That’s the idea behind the new Apollo “Coastline,” a collaboration between Vancouver-founded footwear brand Native Shoes and Southern California studio and apparel label Western Hydrodynamic Research (WHR).
Inspired by the Laguna Beach coastline, the hand-finished sneaker takes its color cues from sand, haze, and water—bringing an outdoorsy, artistic perspective to an easy-to-wear, everyday shoe.
But there’s more to the inspiration than a nature-forward color palette.
Inspired by the art of slowing down
The Apollo “Coastline” draws from en plein air painting, a tradition in which artists work outdoors directly from the landscape in front of them. In Laguna Beach, painters have long set up along the cliffs to capture the coastline as it looks in real time.
It’s an inherently unhurried practice: light changes, weather shifts, and the landscape evolves from one moment to the next. Painters are forced to slow down and give the landscape their undivided attention—and the same idea is baked into the Coastline colorway.
You’ll see the literal interpretation. Rather than using a typical solid or color-blocked finish, each shoe features a hand-finished gradient pulling from the coastal colorways.
But the inspiration goes much deeper. The Native Shoes brand was built around the concept of “Living Lightly.” Think: Easy to live-in shoes made with light materials and a lighter footprint.
The Apollo 10 is the perfect sneaker for taking a moment to slow down and embrace your surroundings.
An everyday sneaker that’s easy to live in
Made for everyday wear, the Apollo 10 is the ultimate comfortable shoe to spot from one plan to the next.
Inspired by the construction of running shoes, the slip-on style features a lightweight Sugarlite™ midsole, made with sugarcane and recycled materials. This trademark midsole offers ample cushioning without excess weight—so there’s no burden to walking a few extra miles.
The attention to detail doesn’t end there. Added cushioning in the heel pods offers extra support, while a microfiber lining prevents even sweaty feet from slipping and sliding. Plus, the insole undergoes an anti-microbial treatment to prevent any odors.
Not to mention, the Apollo 10 is 100% animal-free and PETA Approved Vegan (just like the rest of Native Shoe’s range).
The takeaway
You don’t need an easel to embrace the idea behind the Apollo “Coastline.” Just get outside, slow down, and notice what’s around you. Take the long way home. Watch the light change. Let a walk be a walk.
Inspired by Laguna Beach’s plein air painters, the Coastline is a little reminder to linger—and a pretty good reason to add a new pair of sneakers to your rotation.