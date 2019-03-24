Finally, A Vegan Chickpea Pizza That's Easy To Throw Together

Sundays are for making pizza...that doesn't require kneading, shaping, and waiting. Yes, easy-to-make homemade pizza is possible thanks to Rita Serano, author of the new cookbook Vegan for Good.

Serano's healthy pizza recipe is made with a chickpea flour crust that's so simple to throw together you won't be able to resist. This dough requires only three ingredients: chickpea flour, salt, and water. Just like that, you've got a delicious and protein-packed pizza crust.

Besides being a superfood, chickpeas are known to help lower cholesterol and promote weight-loss. Plus, they are good for the environment. The yummy, nutrient-dense ingredients don't stop there: This high-protein crust is topped with refreshing ribbons of zucchini and asparagus and finished with a nutty, creamy pesto sauce with hints of garlic and basil.

Every mouthwatering bite includes ingredients that contribute to your health while also satisfying that need for pizza to close out your weekend.