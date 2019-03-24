mindbodygreen

Finally, A Vegan Chickpea Pizza That's Easy To Throw Together

Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor By Caroline Muggia
mbg Contributor
Caroline Muggia is a writer, environmental advocate, and registered yoga teacher (E-RYT) with a B.A. in Environmental Studies & Psychology from Middlebury College.
Image by Ali Harper / Stocksy

March 24, 2019

Sundays are for making pizza...that doesn't require kneading, shaping, and waiting. Yes, easy-to-make homemade pizza is possible thanks to Rita Serano, author of the new cookbook Vegan for Good.

Serano's healthy pizza recipe is made with a chickpea flour crust that's so simple to throw together you won't be able to resist. This dough requires only three ingredients: chickpea flour, salt, and water. Just like that, you've got a delicious and protein-packed pizza crust.

Besides being a superfood, chickpeas are known to help lower cholesterol and promote weight-loss. Plus, they are good for the environment. The yummy, nutrient-dense ingredients don't stop there: This high-protein crust is topped with refreshing ribbons of zucchini and asparagus and finished with a nutty, creamy pesto sauce with hints of garlic and basil.

Every mouthwatering bite includes ingredients that contribute to your health while also satisfying that need for pizza to close out your weekend.

Spring Green Chickpea Pizza

Serves 4

Ingredients

For the pizza crust

  • 2¾ cups chickpea flour, sifted
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

For the pesto sauce

  • 1 large bunch basil, chopped (reserve some whole leaves for garnish)
  • ½ avocado, pitted and peeled
  • 5 tablespoons pine nuts
  • juice ½ lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast (optional)

Toppings

  • 1 zucchini, shaved lengthwise into ribbons
  • ½ bunch asparagus, shaved into ribbons
  • 3 scallions, sliced into ¼-inch-wide pieces
  • 2½ ounces pitted green olives (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons pine nuts

Method﻿

  1. Preheat the oven to its highest setting. Use a whisk to mix the chickpea flour with 500 mL water, salt, and some pepper in a large bowl. Keep stirring until no lumps remain. If you have 5 minutes to spare, set it aside—this will improve the batter. Pour the mixture into a shallow baking tray (about 20 by 30 cm). If the tray isn't nonstick, line the base with baking paper. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes until the pizza base has set.
  2. Meanwhile, make the pesto in a food processor by simply mixing all the ingredients until a sauce forms. If needed, add a splash of water to keep the machine going. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed, then pour the pesto into a bowl and set aside.
  3. When the pizza base is cooked, remove it from the oven and switch on the grill to high. Spread the basil pesto over the base and scatter the remaining ingredients on top. Place under the grill for 3 to 5 minutes. Keep an eye on the pizza to ensure the topping ingredients do not burn. Once everything is cooked, it is ready to serve, garnished with the reserved basil.
Based on excerpts from Vegan for Good by Rita Serano, with the permission of Kyle Books, an imprint of Octopus Books. Copyright © 2019.

