The study found that, in particular, it's the more mundane activities that slip through the cracks unfinished, even though we may swear we did actually do it. And apparently, it becomes particularly difficult in the case of things we do often as part of our routine.

"Our results highlight that behaviors will look to be more consistent with intentions when the behavior is routine," says Dolores Albarracin, Ph.D., who led the studies involved. "The finding implies we should be more aware of the potential for error in these similarly trivial behaviors."

Because we have so many memories from similar settings and moments of working on or completing a task, it becomes difficult to isolate which time we're remembering—and because we view these things as trivial tasks, we're less likely to pay attention.

These results came after five carefully designed experiments all found varying discrepancies in self-reporting of task completion, which the researchers point out may have implications for situations like healthcare, when someone must remember to take medication.