How A Productivity Coach & Metacognition Expert Sets Herself Up For A+ Sleep
I'm a big believer that sleep is an essential part of your routine. I'm also aware that sleep changes and modulates throughout your life, so I try to be flexible with myself and not create a sleep routine that's too difficult to maintain when life gets hectic. There's so much we don't know yet about why sleep is so important, but my energy, ability to think metacognitively, and mood are always key indicators of how I've slept.
- Average hours I sleep a night: 6 to 8 hours
- Ideal bedtime: 11 p.m.
- Ideal wake-up time: 6 to 7 a.m.
- Nightstand essentials: A good nonfiction book to read before bed and a glass of water—simple yet essential!
- Favorite place I've ever slept: There's no place like home! Nothing like sleeping in your own bed.
- Sleep bad habit: Waking up and checking my phone—it's a one-way track to waking myself up, but sometimes the temptation is too strong!
- Caffeine consumption: I'm not a big coffee drinker. I only drink caffeine-free tea.
- How I track my sleep: I don't use a sleep tracker.
- The last product or habit that changed my sleep for the better: Winding down with a book instead of social media, TV, etc. It tires out my brain in a natural way without mindless attention-grabbing.
- The first thing I do when I wake up: Meditation and journaling. I love playing some calming music to get myself in a good head space for the day. And I always make my bed. It's a small accomplishment that sets you up for daily success.
6 to 7 p.m.: My nighttime routine starts with the end of the workday in the early evening. My team recaps their days in our Slack channel, so I make sure to spend some time reviewing their feedback, checking off my own to-do's, reviewing my inbox for emails I may have missed, and blocking tasks for tomorrow. I'm always planning my day the night before so I can get started in the morning with clear objectives.
7 p.m.: After I wrap up work, I always have dinner with my family. Since the weather is getting nicer, we also try to get in an evening walk after dinner.
7:45 to 8:30/9:30 p.m.: After dinner, I love to unwind with some TV time. For me, I love watching shows that are familiar especially when work or life gets crazy since I can always count on those shows as a constant. I try to avoid shows that are too intense in the evenings so I'm not making myself inadvertently anxious before winding down for the day.
8:30 to 9 p.m.: Arguably the most important part of my nighttime routine isn't actually mine—it's my dog's. We take him outside and then bring him to his bed with his favorite toy.
9 to 9:30 p.m.: Once the pup is in bed, I start to wind down with journaling. I love using the Day One app because it's like a private Instagram and I can include photos in my entries. Plus, it transfers to your desktop so I never miss it!
9:30 to 9:45 p.m.: I like to keep my self-care routine simple, but there are some products I'm loving right now that give me little moments of luxury. I use Ranavat's Restoring Moonseed Treatment a few times a week. I love the product independently, but I also feel good supporting a small business!
9:45 p.m.: Before I get in bed, I make sure my phone is on Do Not Disturb so it doesn't buzz or light up when I'm asleep. A lot of people don't realize this, but even your phone lighting up or buzzing during the night can majorly impact your quality of sleep.
9:45 to 10:30 p.m.: Once I'm ready to get in bed, I pull out a good book to tucker out my brain. I try to read books that are thought-provoking and interesting, meaning that I'm not reading something especially dramatic like a murder mystery right before bed. Some current picks I'm making my way through are Matthew Desmond's Poverty, by America and The Exceptions, which chronicles women in STEM.
Akhila Satish is the 2021 “Forbes Next 1000” CEO of Meseekna where she helps individuals and elite decision makers understand the historically intangible factor of success with the company's focus on assessing and training metacognition. She is also a published scientist with a passion for technology and products with a scientific foundation. Akhila received her BS in neuroscience with honors from the University of Michigan, her degree in biotechnology from UPenn, and her MBA from Stanford.