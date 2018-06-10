The Ultimate Guide To Better-For-You Summer Grilling

First things first: You need to pick the grill that best suits your needs. While there are many kinds, the most common types of grills you’ll find are charcoal, gas, and electric.

Charcoal is a favorite for outdoor grilling. Its signature flavor is the draw for many—that smoky flavor is what most of us associate with barbecue. They can get hotter than gas grills, reaching up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit. Charcoal grills are also the cheapest, though they do require fresh coals for each use. A few cons, however, are the lack of temperature control and the fact that they take longer to heat up and require more cleanup because of the coal ashes. You also want to be mindful of the quality of the coals you’re using. Look for a product without additives or binders.

Gas is popular for the convenience factor. Gas grills, which reach about 400 to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, are fueled with liquid propane or natural gas, heat up quickly, and have temperature control knobs. Some gas grills allow you to create different heat zones for different preparations. They're also easier to clean than charcoal grills because they don't use coals. Propane is also portable, which makes it an attractive option if you don’t want to be confined to a particular space. However, gas grills don't impart that smoky flavor many associate with grilled foods, though some models include smoke boxes.

Electric grills require little more than access to an electrical outlet, so for people who live in buildings where gas and charcoal grills are not allowed or who prefer not to use them, this is an option. They heat up quickly, are easy to control, and require minimal cleanup. They also are available in small sizes—even tabletop.