The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Usually I do things like photoshoots, running errands and going to meetings during the morning so once I get home for lunch I reach for a huge leafy salad with julienned root veggies (daikon, carrot, radish, taro) drizzled with a walnut and Medjool date vinaigrette and a side of fermented soybeans and kimchi. I love using kimchi and fermented soybeans to support my digestion because they are high in probiotics. These foods are cultural to my Mom’s home country of Japan and I’m so lucky I’ve been eating them my whole life (so good for my gut-health)! To make my favorite dressing, add ¼ cup of Natural Delights™ Medjool dates, 1 clove garlic, 1 tsp dijon, ¼ cup walnuts, ½ water, ¼ cup balsamic vinegar to a blender and blend till smooth. This stores in the fridge for 3-4 days.