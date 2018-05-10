mindbodygreen

Close banner
Natural Delights™
PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Delights™

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Written by mindbodygreen
The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo by Tamara Muth-King

May 10, 2018

As a fitness and lifestyle blogger living in LA, I’m a busy, self-employed influencer, usually running around from the moment I wake up until well into the evening. I’m naturally a pretty energetic person, but anyone would have a hard time keeping their energy up with a workout, a conference call and a brand event—all before noon! I’ve developed a few tricks that help me do it, from eating 6 meals a day to always making sure my meals include carbs, protein, fiber and healthy fats. This helps us feel fuller longer and keeps our energy consistent throughout the day. Read on to see my energy-boosting day on a plate!

Upon Waking: Matcha Latte

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo: Tamara Muth-King

I usually wake up between 5:30 and 7 because I like to get in a workout before the craziness begins. I start my day with a Matcha latte with collagen, coconut butter, and some Natural Delights™ Medjool date paste. Adding the collagen and coconut butter provides protein and fat, plus the energy boosting caffeine from matcha and a sweet touch from Medjool date paste which you can make easily by blending pitted Medjool dates with 1/2 cup of hot water (I make mine on Sunday, and store it in the fridge all week)! Matcha provides a slow rise and fall in energy, unlike coffee which is more of a steep spike up and down. That’s why it’s my go-to!

Article continues below

Breakfast: Oatmeal with Medjool Dates & Berries

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo: Tamara Muth-King

After I get my sweat on, I’m back home for a quick shower and breakfast! One of my favorites is oatmeal with chopped Medjool dates, coconut milk, almond butter and 1/2 cup of berries (fresh or frozen works!). Medjool dates are a perfect natural sweetener because they add a wonderful caramel taste but also bring fiber to the party for a guilt free sweetness. Oatmeal is a high fiber, whole grain that keeps me full for a solid couple of hours!

Lunch: Huge, Gut-Healing Salad

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo: Tamara Muth-King

Usually I do things like photoshoots, running errands and going to meetings during the morning so once I get home for lunch I reach for a huge leafy salad with julienned root veggies (daikon, carrot, radish, taro) drizzled with a walnut and Medjool date vinaigrette and a side of fermented soybeans and kimchi. I love using kimchi and fermented soybeans to support my digestion because they are high in probiotics. These foods are cultural to my Mom’s home country of Japan and I’m so lucky I’ve been eating them my whole life (so good for my gut-health)! To make my favorite dressing, add ¼ cup of Natural Delights™ Medjool dates, 1 clove garlic, 1 tsp dijon, ¼ cup walnuts, ½ water, ¼ cup balsamic vinegar to a blender and blend till smooth. This stores in the fridge for 3-4 days.

Article continues below

Afternoon snack: Pick-Me-Up Protein Smoothie

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo: Tamara Muth-King

During the afternoon I work on emails, writing content, editing photos and general house work but I usually feel that drain around 3pm. That’s when I blend a pick-me-up protein smoothie with yogurt, Medjool dates, 2 kale leaves, blueberries, coconut oil, cinnamon and vanilla protein! My snacks always include at least 2 food groups to make sure I’m getting a variety of nutrients. I also love using the Natural Delights™ smoothie calculator to create different smoothie combinations, so I never get bored.

Dinner: One-Pan Sesame Chicken and Veggies

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo: Tamara Muth-King

I usually make dinner a bit later in the evening, around 7. I love simple quick meals that don’t waste a ton of energy in the cooking process. I make a sesame sauce 1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce, 2 Natural Delights™ Medjool dates, 1 clove minced garlic, ¼ cup low sodium soy sauce and 2 tablespoons of warm water. I toss two chopped chicken breasts in the sauce and roast with some mixed veggies at 400 for 20 minutes! Serve with brown rice. This meal is high in protein from the lean poultry and added fiber and nutrients from the veg and some bonus B-vitamin from the whole grain brown rice!

Article continues below

Dessert: Truffle Balls

The Simple Tricks This Fitness Guru Uses To Keep Her Energy Up All Day Long

Photo: Tamara Muth-King

For dessert I have 2 truffle balls that I store in the freezer. My favorite combination is almonds, Medjool dates, cocoa powder, and cinnamon. Simple, easy, and delicious! These always curb my sweet tooth without leaving me feel like I’ve overindulged.

Natural Delights™
Natural Delights™
Natural Delights™ is the Nation's #1 brand of fresh Medjool dates. Medjool dates are a fresh whole fruit certified Heart-Healthy by the American Heart Association®, Non-GMO Project...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-simple-tricks-this-fitness-guru-uses-to-keep-her-energy-up-all-day-long

Your article and new folder have been saved!