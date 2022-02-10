The Secret To The Tastiest Plant-Based Taquitos? Hint: It's About The Dip

There's no shortage of fun on Super Bowl Sunday…but let's be honest: What would the big game, commercials, and halftime show be without snacks? As central as food is to the occasion, all the chips and dips can get old. So this year, we're subbing in snacks we can feel great about, like this Plant-Based Taquito recipe. Served with a nondairy queso for dipping, you have yourself an MVP.
Filled with a plant-based mixture and served with Primal Kitchen No Dairy Queso Style Plant Based Dip, these little roll-ups promise a kick. Queso makes everything better, only this Primal Kitchen specialty is made with pumpkin seed butter and a hint of jalapeño to keep things flavorful, sugar-free, vegan, Keto Certified, and Whole30Approved®. Bring these to the party, and you'll have plenty of fans.
Plant-Based Taquitos
Makes 14 taquitos
- 1 can (15.4 ounces) refried beans
- 2 scallions, white and light green parts, sliced thin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup salsa
- Juice of one lime
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- Optional: 1 jalapeño, diced small
- 14 5.5- or 6-inch corn or flour tortillas
- Oil spray or 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or vegetable oil
- 1 Primal Kitchen No Dairy Queso Style Plant Based Dip
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, add refried beans, scallions, chili powder, cumin, salt, salsa, lime juice, cilantro, and optional jalapeño. Mix together well.
- Wrap 3 tortillas with a damp paper towel and microwave for 30 seconds till pliable. Place 1 tablespoon of bean mixture toward the bottom of a tortilla and tightly roll up from the bottom with the filling. Place the taquito on the baking sheet, seam side down. Optional: secure closed with a toothpick.
- Repeat with remaining tortillas and bean mixture.
- Spray taquitos with oil spray or brush with oil. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes till desired level of golden brown.
- Serve with Primal Kitchen No Dairy Queso Style Plant Based Dip.
No-Dairy Queso-Style Plant-Based Dip
Primal Kitchen Queso Style Plant-Based Dip is the delicious, no-dairy dream for nachos, chips, veggies, burritos, and more. Sugar-free, vegan, Keto Certified, and Whole30 Approved®, this creamy queso features a hint of jalapeños for just a kick of mild chili flavor.