Finally: The Secret Ingredient To Making Banana-Free Smoothies

Medjool dates are a rising star in the produce department thanks to their delicious flavor and powerful nutritional composition. One serving (2 Medjool dates) has 33 grams of carbs and 281 mg of potassium. (That’s 50 percent more potassium by weight than bananas.)

The potassium, fiber, and mineral-filled Medjool dates have a caramel-like flavor that perfectly sweetens smoothies.

If you have a high-powered blender, simply drop Medjool dates in with whatever else you’re blending. If you don’t, blend your Medjool dates with the water first (with greens and any other high-fiber ingredients), then add the frozen components and any other bonus ingredients. We love the Natural Delights™ smoothie calculator, which allows you to add all the components for your Medjool date-filled smoothie and see how it affects the nutritional profile, including the amount of calories, carbs, healthy fat, fiber, and protein.