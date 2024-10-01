Ever "Cooked" Your Concealer? You Probably Learned How From A Drag Queen

No, this does not require any sort of kitchenware—simply let your makeup sit for a few minutes before blending. That way, the formula will settle on your skin, thicken up, and avoid sinking into lines or pores. It's a reliable technique used by many celebrity makeup artists, particularly those who favor a razor-sharp contour, but "cooking" or "baking" has long been a staple in the drag community in order to help stage makeup stay put during long performances.