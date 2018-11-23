Found: The Perfect Keto Recipe Post-Thanksgiving

The ketogenic diet is making headlines for its anti-inflammatory, gut-healing, and weight-loss benefits. This high-fat diet is meant to put the body into "ketosis," a process in which you begin burning fat instead of glucose. You don't need to be in ketosis all the time—in fact, you could try it out a few days a week and still get benefits.

A great time to try a keto dish is the day after Thanksgiving to help you detox from sugary, high-carb foods. Look no further—Mark Sisson has you covered. The best-selling author of The Primal Blueprint, and founder of Mark's Daily Apple and Primal Kitchen foods, has just released his new cookbook, The Keto Reset Diet Cookbook: 150 Low-Carb, High-Fat Ketogenic Recipes to Boost Weight Loss.

We love this Kale Salad, which uses crisped pumpkin in place of traditional croutons for a seasonal, keto-friendly twist. It also includes keto classics like leafy greens, coconut oil, extra-virgin olive oil, and sunflower seeds. Nosh on this along with some leftover turkey and you'll be feeling back to your best, nourished self in no time.