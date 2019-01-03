So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?

It might feel intangible, but you'll know you've landed on your why when it's something that truly resonates with you.

How do you get there? In one example Foster gave us, let's say your goal is to get healthier and drop a few excess pounds so you feel more confident about how you see yourself or look in photos—that's a popular initial "why" for many people. But Foster suggests that continuing to ask yourself "why" could lead to something even more significant. "Ask yourself, 'Why do I want this?' It might be that you want to try things you never thought you would or have more energy as a parent to be active with your kids as they grow up. In the end, your why usually ladders up to a core value for you—anything that feels consistent with who you are as a person," says Foster.

So to zero in on your why, first ask yourself, "What's my goal?" Whether it's to lose weight, sleep better, or lower your cholesterol, once you have a clear sense of your goal, ask yourself why you want to achieve it. "At first, it can be tough to pinpoint because we tend to think about the what rather than the why," explains Foster. "But most people, using that core-value filter, will know when they have hit upon their why."