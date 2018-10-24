4 Design Mantras From The Joshua Tree House (AKA The Dreamiest Home On Instagram)

If you've ever scrolled through @thejoshuatreehouse Instagram account, chances are you've wanted to swap lives with Sara and Rich Combs for a bit. This week, the couple behind a dreamy pair of homes in the California desert opens their doors with a new book, At Home in Joshua Tree, which dives into their philosophy on all things home, ritual, and healing through nature. In this excerpt, we snagged the design mantras that they keep coming back to.

As we have designed our own home, as well as spaces for others to gather, we've kept a few mantras close at heart. Each one began as an instinct, but over time we took note of patterns and design elements that made spaces feel particularly warm and full of love. The goal with these mantras is not perfection. Part of what makes a home comforting are the imperfections, the scars, and the stories.

We call these mantras because they're meant to be repeated as subtle reminders throughout the design process. As with meditation, if our mind wanders—and it will—it's incredibly helpful to have a key thought to refer back to that keeps us on our path. These mantras guide many small decisions toward one cohesive design. As with most things, designing an entire home can feel daunting when imagining every detail at once. But when design is broken down into smaller decisions, guided by familiar daily routines within your home, the design process becomes much more comfortable.

When making decisions on materials to use or artwork to curate within your home, these mantras will be there with you as reminders that homes are meant to wear in, that it's possible for that to happen beautifully, and that the items within your home are meant to tell your story. While it's almost impossible to adhere to this list of mantras every single time you approach a project, we've found we're happiest with the overall look and feel of a space when we internally repeat them often.