The Happy Haul: How To Grocery Shop For Mind And Body Balance

Healthy eating is now more important than ever. There are a lot of opinions out there about how to eat healthily, but we’re taking a simple approach this year. While we tend to focus on healthy eating in the kitchen, it actually starts at the grocery store. Are we opting for organic produce or frozen dinners? Are we choosing snacks that are nutrient-dense or empty calories?
What goes in our cart, ultimately goes in our body. So in 2021, we’re taking a fresh perspective on healthy eating by getting extra intentional about grocery shopping — especially when it comes to snacking. The best snacks are the ones that strike a balance between healthy ingredients, versatility, and good taste. Lucky for us, Simple Mills products check all the boxes.
The grocery store is ripe with inspiration if you know where to look. When we fill our cart with nutritious foods, healthy eating unfolds naturally. Let’s talk about how to make the most out of a grocery shop so that our minds and body can get everything needed to achieve balance in this wild world.
The science of the snack.
We’re pretty convinced that snacking is human nature, and 2020 made it real: snacking increased 40% last year. But this is encouraging: if we keep it healthy, snacking can actually prevent overeating at meals. Studies show that snacks high in protein, fiber, and grains (think nuts or yogurt) are linked to higher satisfaction. Higher satisfaction means we’re less inclined to overeat at meals. So how do we keep this in mind at the grocery store, when temptation is as strong as the aisles are long?
Find your healthy snack fundamentals.
We all live busy lives, juggling careers, social lives, and personal growth. Our busyness is often the cause of unhealthy snacking. After all, stress is linked to higher consumption of sugar and fats. The remedy is determining your fundamental hand-to-mouth snack that’s both nutritious and delicious. Simple Mills Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers are exactly that (or Farmhouse Cheddar for cheese lovers, we know you’re out there). They have the kind of wholesome ingredients you want in your cart, like almonds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds.
Shop Almond Flour Crackers:
Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers
Fine Ground Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers
Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers
Farmhouse Cheddar Almond Flour Crackers
Give yourself creative options.
Healthy eating gets a bad rap. With enough thought and intention, we can get excited about nutritious snacking. When you grocery shop, look for healthy ingredients that intrigue you, and get creative. Make Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers your canvas and creative toppings your art. Take your snack inspiration to the next level with enticing recipes like Goat Cheese, Pepper Jelly & Rosemary Cracker Bites. Play with a little variety too, hint: Peanut Butter, Strawberry, and Banana Cracker Bites (an amazing post-workout snack).
Prepare for when the sweet tooth strikes.
Having a sweet tooth doesn’t have to be negative. Not when you can satisfy your cravings with Simple Mills Baking Mixes. Believe it or not, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Brownies are still a healthy option when you use the Simple Mills Brownie Mix. Or start your day on a sweet note by adding Pancake & Waffle Mix to your shopping list. Feel great about indulging with ingredients like almond flour and organic coconut sugar.
Shop Baking Mix:
Brownie Almond Flour Baking Mix
You've earned this treat-yourself-well moment. A deliciously fudgy brownie mix.
Get in the habit of reading ingredients.
When we grocery shop based on impulse or habit, we’re not always aware of what we put in our body. We love that Simple Mills is thoughtful about what goes into their products. Their ingredients are purposeful and nutrient-dense — nothing artificial to worry about. As you start reading labels, you’ll notice that the healthiest foods always have simple ingredients that you can read and understand.
Curb your cart and fuel your body.
This year’s grocery goal: nutrients come first. When we put healthful foods in our cart, we set up our bodies for success in meeting goals and feeling better. With Simple Mills products, we don’t even have to sacrifice flavor and pleasure. Now that your kitchen is stocked and your mind is inspired, get to snacking!