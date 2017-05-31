I Completely Transformed My Health By Taking One Simple Test. Here's Why You Need To Try It, Too

My high school diet was an ever-revolving mouthful of vending-machine candies—and I loved every minute of it. Then I grew up and realized that eating candy for lunch as an adult was probably not the most age-appropriate (or healthy) thing to do.

I left for college and studied agricultural business, and one beekeeping and two California fruit growing classes later, I began shifting my eating habits. But even with a diet that nearly resembled the holy grail—the Mediterranean diet—I still didn’t feel my best after many meals. While seeking out a nutritionist to help uncover these issues was always on my mind, work picked up, and life just happened. Eventually, fed up with my continued suffering, I decided to take the Habit test in the convenience of my own kitchen.