The Hormone-Allergies Connection You Need To Know About

The good new is that reducing your estrogen load can help you reduce histamine intolerance. You can start by reducing outside sources of estrogen from phytoestrogens, such as soy and flaxseed, and birth control pills and hormone replacement therapies. Some environmental toxins can also mimic estrogen, leading to increased allergic reactions, so it's a good idea to reduce your exposure to BPA, phthalates, parabens, and many others common in skin care products, pesticides, plastics, food additives, and industrial products. Eating cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts on daily basis can also help break down estrogen in your body to reduce your estrogen load.

Reducing stress can also help balance your hormones for healthier histamine levels. This is because stress can lower progesterone levels and allow estrogen and histamine to dominate. If you have hormone or histamine issues, mindfulness-based stress reduction techniques like yoga and meditation are important to incorporate into your routine.

Finally, let's not forget about the role of the gut in getting rid of both estrogen and histamine. Certain types of bad gut bacteria interfere with estrogen detoxification, causing more of it to circulate back into the body and increase estrogen load. To combat this, make sure you're getting plenty of fiber in your diet to feed beneficial bacteria and keep things moving along.

If you follow these steps but continue to experience symptoms of histamine intolerance and estrogen dominance, consult with a functional medicine practitioner who can run more labs and provide an individualized food and nutrient plan. While you may be tempted to experiment with topical progesterone and botanicals that balance hormones, it's wise to not mess with them on your own and have your practitioner test and target your own specific imbalances.