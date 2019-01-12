The Hormone-Allergies Connection You Need To Know About

This all seems pretty unfair, but it can be explained by simple biology. As we mentioned before, mast cells store and produce histamine, but they also have estrogen and progesterone receptors1 . When estrogen binds to its receptors on these cells, it causes histamine to be made and released. This means that the more estrogen you have, the more histamine you will produce. At the same time, histamine increases estrogen production. As you can imagine, this creates a vicious histamine-estrogen cycle. Estrogen also affects histamine metabolism by reducing DAO enzyme activity. In other words, estrogen makes your body produce more and excrete less histamine, contributing to histamine intolerance.