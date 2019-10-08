Why The Next Wave Of Cleaning Products May Actually Kill Less Bacteria

When it comes to cleaning your home, doing too good of a job is definitely possible. Using cleaners that set out to kill off all surface bacteria could leave you with an over-sterilized space.

"The worst thing you can do is try and kill everything," explains Simon Lax, Ph.D., a postdoctoral researcher at MIT who studies the relationship between the bacteria on our skin and the spaces we inhabit. "You're not going to, and the only things that are going to survive at the end of all that is probably not the stuff you want to be interacting with the most." Case in point: There's now reason to believe that harsh antimicrobial cleaners could be contributing to a rise in allergies and asthma.

It sounds counterintuitive, but instead of labeling all bacteria as "bad," most people would be better off thinking about how to bring more beneficial bacteria, viruses, and fungi into our homes—especially if you have kids. (Lax goes as far as to say that the biggest predictor of whether someone has severe asthma or allergies is whether they had a dog growing up.) "The more outdoor bacteria you're bringing in and the more complex microbial assemblages you're interacting with—it does seem like that pays dividends down the road for health," he says. "That's something we're just beginning to understand."

Jack Gilbert, Ph.D., another microbial researcher and the author of Dirt Is Good: The Advantage of Germs for Your Child's Developing Immune System, agrees. He's wary of over-sterilizing his own home and only calls on heavy-duty cleaners if someone in his family is sick. Otherwise, soap and water do the trick, and they're better for his kids' immune development in the long run.