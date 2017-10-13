Add This One Food To Your Diet To Be WAY Healthier This Fall

Not only is salmon delicious, but it’s also an excellent source of vitamins and minerals that play a powerful role in energy, cell repair, and thyroid health and of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids are vital for brain function, including memory, behavior, and performance and may reduce the risk of heart disease, joint pain due to arthritis, and several cancers.

For the highest quality salmon, when purchasing look for a vibrant dark pink or red color. Avoid fresh salmon that smells fishy or has brown spots on the flesh. Fresh or frozen salmon is excellent grilled, broiled, or poached in butter. A simple squeeze of lemon, and you have a delicious meal. Frozen and canned salmon are more economical, but always check to see if the salmon was wild-caught. Here’s a great salmon salad using canned salmon.

—Melanie Beasley, R.D., of Nutritional Weight & Wellness

