10 Genius Ways To Make Everything You Cook Healthier (From A Professional Chef)

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is one of the most unique cookbooks I’ve ever read—so much so that I’m actually hesitant to label it as such. Instead of just sharing recipes (although she does that too!), former Chez Panisse chef Samin Nosrat breaks down the elements of cooking so readers can truly understand what makes food taste the way it does. When you’ve finished it (I read it cover to cover in a few nights), you’ll feel like you attended culinary school from the comfort of your living room. Here, she shares a few genius tips to make everything you cook a little bit healthier.