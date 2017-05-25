mindbodygreen

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

May 25, 2017

We all love the anti-inflammatory powers of turmeric, but sometimes you need a little fresh inspo to veer away from you same old lattes and golden milks.  We scoured the internet and found the most delicious and healthy turmeric recipes around, so you can—literally—spice up your day (sorry, we had to!).  

Turmeric Hummus

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by Savory Nothings

This chickpea and turmeric delight will make any veggie plate look that much more striking—plus, the healthy fats in the olive oil make it even more anti-inflammatory. Get the full recipe here.

Immunity Tonic

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by Faring Well

Whether you're feeling under the weather or you just want a fresh and citrusy boost to keep you healthy so you can enjoy the long summer days, this zingy grapefruit and orange drink has a spicy, vitamin C-packed zip. Get the full recipe here.

Golden Milk Ice Cream

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by Minimalist Baker

This may be the perfect summer treat. With a creamy, sweet coconut base and a hint of maple syrup sweetness, this will satisfy all of your frozen dessert cravings. Get the full recipe here.

Golden Milk Overnight Oats

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by The Bojon Gourmet

How excited would you be to get out of bed in the morning if you knew these were waiting for you in the fridge? With ginger, cardamom, and cinnamon (in addition to turmeric, of course), these will get your metabolism and your tastebuds going for the day. Get the full recipe here.

Baked Turmeric Falafel

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by Rachel Mansfield

These baked falafel are super easy to make (if you can turn on a food processor, you're good to go) and instantly spice (and protein) up a salad or pita sandwich. Get the full recipe here.

One-Pot Quinoa Turmeric Stew

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by 8th and Lake

If you're looking for something a bit heartier and meal-worthy, this stew should be your turmeric-spiked go-to. You basically chuck a bunch of the world's healthiest ingredients in a pot, and—voilà—dinner is ready. Get the full recipe here.

Golden Sauerkraut

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by Green Kitchen Stories

We're all about the gut-healing, probiotic-rich benefits of sauerkraut around here—and why not take it to the next level by adding some turmeric into the mix? Use it to finish your food, or just eat it straight from the jar (guilty!). Get the full recipe here.

Nori Turmeric Cashews

These Are The 8 Best Turmeric Recipes On The Internet

Photo by 101 Cookbooks

While it's often used in Indian cooking, this recipe gives turmeric more Japanese vibes, with cashews topped with a turmeric, nori, and sesame blend. They're irresistably perfect for that savory snacker. Get the full recipe here.

