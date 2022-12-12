The Best Full Body Kettlebell Workout For When You’re Short On Time

So, you're short on time… Just because you have only 10 minutes doesn't mean you won't benefit from a workout. In fact, sometimes the greatest changes in our fitness start with bigger commitments to smaller steps. Transformation comes in all shapes and sizes, so to help you sneak that sweat in, we've teamed up with Under Armour and fitness expert Lexa Henwood to create this eight-minute total-body strength workout using either kettlebells or dumbbells. These HIIT moves are designed to challenge your body from head to toe. Not only will it feel physically satisfying, but we'll also end things with a goal-setting exercise to help get your mind dialed before you go about your day.