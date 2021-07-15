mindbodygreen

Beauty
The 7 All-Time Best Clean Beauty Tips, From Our Favorite Pros

The 7 All-Time Best Clean Beauty Tips, From Our Favorite Pros

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
In Honor Of National Clean Beauty Day: The 7 All-Time Best Beauty Tips

Image by Brat Co / Stocksy

July 15, 2021 — 9:04 AM

There’s a holiday for everything—and today, folks, we have Clean Beauty Day. And while the day really amounts to nothing more than a marketing ploy and a day to “celebrate” on Instagram—we’ll certainly take whatever excuses we can to share some of our favorite tips and quotes from beauty experts in our space. 

Here, the best advice around from clean beauty pros.   

1. Always think ahead.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
beauty & gut collagen+

“In traditional medicine, doctors are there to put out fires, but if we take a step back and educate people on how to care for their skin in a prophylactic way, you can not only help with accelerated aging—but perhaps stop people from developing certain skin conditions later. Think about that version of you 10 years from now—what can we do today to prevent skin conditions from forming?" —mindbodygreen Collective member and board-certified dermatologist Whitney Bowe, M.D.

Advertisement

2. Use and respect nature.

"[My mom] used to save scraps from the kitchen, be it orange peel leftovers from making orange juice that morning, or maybe papaya seeds that no one wanted to eat with the fruit. She used to make her own face masks and treatments with these kitchen ingredients instead of throwing them away. She would also make her own hair conditioning treatments with henna, alma, soap nut, and shikakai. I think of those memories fondly. She taught me how everything we need already exists in nature and that these natural elements could be just as effective as conventional products. I have come to appreciate this synergy very much.” — Krupa Koestline, clean cosmetic chemist and founder of KKT Consultants

3. Check in on your skin—with kindness.

"You could be someone who knows everything about every ingredient in your skin care routine, and if you still pick yourself apart in the mirror, it can cause stress and that inflammatory response. You want to train yourself to have this mindful daily check-in. Ask yourself, how am I feeling in my skin? For me, the biggest difference I noticed in my skin and my approach to my routine was when I stopped attacking my skin and stopped being too critical." — licensed esthetician Hayley Wood, founder of Therapeutic Skin Coach.

Advertisement

4. Care for your scalp like the rest of your skin.

“Our scalps are bombarded by products that we put on our hair and scalp, bombarded by environmental toxins, pesticides, cigarette smoke, UV damage, pollution, all these stressors—and you know, all of these stressors cause inflammation on the scalp due to free radical exposure. So much of what causes hair loss comes down to inflammation and the ability to fight inflammation." — board-certified dermatologist and hair care expert Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D.

5. Focus on longevity over quick fixes. 

"Facial rejuvenation, the whole idea of it is obviously to treat the outside, but we want to go deeper and treat the inside on an energetic level. It's investing in the future; it's not topical quick fixes, but it's lifelong and deeper. That's where true beauty lies." — facial acupuncturist specialist Debbie Kung, DAOM, L.Ac.

Advertisement

6. Rethink society's definition of beauty. 

"The beauty industry has attempted to take this intangible, philosophical concept of beauty and push it into this narrow understanding of physical beauty. And I think that's why we're never really satisfied with physical beauty. We keep buying more, wanting more, trying new things, and applying new things because we're searching for this satisfaction that cannot come solely from the physical. We're searching for beauty in an industry that is only serving it to us by its definition." — beauty expert and journalist Jessica DeFino.

7. Set boundaries for yourself and your skin.

"Whenever I go to a dermatologist or esthetician, I tell them right away before they can even suggest it: I don't want Botox or filler, so we won't be discussing this today. When you set boundaries, you are telling people, directly or indirectly, that they can not influence you to have an unhealthy relationship with your skin or your looks." — behavioral scientist Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy 

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

This Can Help You Nail Pillowy, Even Makeup (Nope, Not Setting Spray)

Jamie Schneider
This Can Help You Nail Pillowy, Even Makeup (Nope, Not Setting Spray)
Beauty

The New Wave Of Sunscreen Serums Are Here To Level Up Your Sun Care

Jamie Schneider
The New Wave Of Sunscreen Serums Are Here To Level Up Your Sun Care
Spirituality

What Divine Inspiration Really Is & How To Cultivate More Of It

Sarah Regan
What Divine Inspiration Really Is & How To Cultivate More Of It
Love

What Does It Really Mean To Be A Hopeless Romantic & Is It A Bad Thing?

Acamea Deadwiler, M.S.
What Does It Really Mean To Be A Hopeless Romantic & Is It A Bad Thing?
Functional Food

I'm An Integrative Dietitian & Here's How I Make Foods Easier To Digest

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
I'm An Integrative Dietitian & Here's How I Make Foods Easier To Digest
Integrative Health

15 People Swear This Supplement Helps Them Sleep Through The Entire Night*

Emma Loewe
15 People Swear This Supplement Helps Them Sleep Through The Entire Night*
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Pulling A Tarot Card In Reverse May Change Its Meaning: What To Know

Sarah Regan
Pulling A Tarot Card In Reverse May Change Its Meaning: What To Know
Integrative Health

I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is Recipe You Should Eat In Your 30s To Stay Full

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Hormone Expert & This Is Recipe You Should Eat In Your 30s To Stay Full
Integrative Health

3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Thrown Off In The Summer + What To Do

Emma Loewe
3 Reasons Your Sleep Is Thrown Off In The Summer + What To Do
Recipes

Make This Freezer-Friendly Soup While Tomatoes Are Still At Their Peak

Eliza Sullivan
Make This Freezer-Friendly Soup While Tomatoes Are Still At Their Peak
Spirituality

I'm A Chinese Medicine Practitioner: What I Wish People Knew About Yin & Yang

Tsao-Lin E. Moy, L.Ac., MSOM, LMT, C. SMA
I'm A Chinese Medicine Practitioner: What I Wish People Knew About Yin & Yang
Integrative Health

Just In: New Study Finds A Way To Predict Longevity

Eliza Sullivan
Just In: New Study Finds A Way To Predict Longevity
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-all-time-best-beauty-advice-weve-been-given-from-clean-beauty-pros

Your article and new folder have been saved!