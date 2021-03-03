Ultimately, we want to raise empowered children who are able to thoughtfully respond to situations. It is up to us to decide when or if we should let go of grievances while staying true to who we are. When we understand that we are strengthened by each challenge, we cultivate the courage to live life wholeheartedly and choose love over fear.

It takes courage when we are beginning to understand the power of forgiveness. The fear is that we will be offering a gift to someone undeserving, that we will be condoning bad behavior or giving up our righteous position. In reality, forgiveness is simply taking our personal power back.

Although forgiveness is the most effective way to reduce and move beyond the pain, it takes bravery to forgive when we are hurting. Acknowledging the discomfort and purposefully and mindfully choosing to see through to the greatness within each other will model courage and forgiveness for our children’s relationships.

This article was written with Scarlett Lewis, founder the nonprofit Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement, which she created after her son’s murder in the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012. Through it, she advocates for social-emotional learning and character education. She's the author of Nurturing Healing Love: A Mother’s Journey of Hope & Forgiveness, a memoir of her journey toward choosing love and forgiveness. The Movement's Choose Love for Schools Program is a no-cost, comprehensive, SEL and character development program, empowering educators and students to choose love, handle adversity, and manage their emotions. Choose Love programming is extended into homes, communities, athletics, and the workplace, and has been accessed in all 50 states and 110 countries.