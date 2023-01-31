Whether you embrace the “new year, new me!” mentality or you’re passionately anti-resolutions, you can’t ignore the sense of possibility that fills the first month of the year. Remember the palpable “back to school” energy we discussed in September? Yeah, January feels like that times ten.

Many view January as the month of personal reinvention, whatever that looks like for you—implementing a new workout plan, dabbling in meditation for the first time, or finally starting a regular journaling practice, perhaps. For those who don’t want to give their daily routines a complete overhaul: What about a little beauty refresh? This past month was chock-full of buzzy, editor-approved launches, so there are plenty of inspiring formulas for you to choose from (some of which we’ve had to keep secret until the new year!).

No, a shiny new serum or face wash will not completely transform your life (if only), but kickstarting a beauty habit is one low-lift way to tap into new beginnings. When you think about it, your skin cells basically start a new chapter with every turnover cycle. Those over-achievers!

Ahead, discover the products our beauty team couldn’t stop talking about in January. We bet you’ll find your newest go-to.