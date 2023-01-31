Talk of the Team: 12 Products Our Beauty Team Adored All January Long
Whether you embrace the “new year, new me!” mentality or you’re passionately anti-resolutions, you can’t ignore the sense of possibility that fills the first month of the year. Remember the palpable “back to school” energy we discussed in September? Yeah, January feels like that times ten.
Many view January as the month of personal reinvention, whatever that looks like for you—implementing a new workout plan, dabbling in meditation for the first time, or finally starting a regular journaling practice, perhaps. For those who don’t want to give their daily routines a complete overhaul: What about a little beauty refresh? This past month was chock-full of buzzy, editor-approved launches, so there are plenty of inspiring formulas for you to choose from (some of which we’ve had to keep secret until the new year!).
No, a shiny new serum or face wash will not completely transform your life (if only), but kickstarting a beauty habit is one low-lift way to tap into new beginnings. When you think about it, your skin cells basically start a new chapter with every turnover cycle. Those over-achievers!
Ahead, discover the products our beauty team couldn’t stop talking about in January. We bet you’ll find your newest go-to.
ILIA Bright Start Activated Eye Cream
Why we love it
- Doubles as a de-puffing tool
- Blends seamlessly under makeup
Found: the silkiest eye cream that smooths fine lines and actually looks effortless under makeup. ILIA’s long-awaited formula includes sea fennel extract (which is often touted as a natural retinol alternative), upcycled avocado extract, caffeine, and peptides to smooth and refresh tired, sallow under-eyes. Not to mention, it features light-reflecting pearl pigments to immediately mask the appearance of dark circles and make your eyes appear even brighter.
I’ve tested this baby a few months before launch, and I couldn’t wait until it was time to share my bright-eyed results. I especially adore the cooling ceramic tip, which doubles as a de-puffing tool—simply glide the applicator around your eyes to instantly deflate any swollen areas. —Jamie Schneider, mbg beauty editor
mindbodygreen lip balm & postbiotic hand cream
Why we love it
- Smooth, silky texture
- Sustainable packaging
My daily essentials were in desperate need of restock (ahem, refresh). The mindbodygreen postbiotic hand cream had become my holy grail hand cream: It deeply hydrates with a non greasy texture, feeds the skin loads of nutrients, supports the microbiome, and improves the appearance (instantly and with time!). I had been without it as we made some packaging updates: The new packaging is 46% PCR plastic, so it's easier to use and sustainable.
That's not all: We also reformulated our lip balm, so it's more hydrating and longer lasting. While we kept the same great, high-quality natural ingredients as the first balm, we increased the castor oil (plus a few other tweaks) so this version's texture was softer and outcome was more effective. —Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director
Kosas Glow I.V. Vitamin Infused Skin Enhancer
Why we love it
- Versatile liquid highlighter
- Infused with vitamins
- Hypoallergenic & noncomedogenic
I have yet to meet a Kosas launch I didn’t love, but they truly knocked it out of the park with this skin enhancer. The newest addition to the brand’s tinted skin care line-up, this glow-inducing formula makes your complexion look instantly alive and, well, refreshed. In fact, it’s inspired by Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly’s love for vitamin IV drips—just like those elixirs, the formula is infused with antioxidants (like glutathione and algae extracts).
It also delivers a soft, pearly sheen that shines through foundation and concealer; you can mix it with your base products for an all-over glow or tap it on your cheekbones for a luminous finish. Or, you can opt for both techniques at once (my preferred application). Dull skin? Don’t know her. —Schneider
Ole Henriksen HydraBarrier Nourishing Face Oil
Why we love it
- Can easily mix into your moisturizer
- Hydrates instantly
There is nothing more refreshing than a strong skin barrier: It's the key to dewy, hydrated, healthy skin. This light-as-air facial oil contains several ingredients to restore and revitalize the barrier. First up: A triple peptide blend to bolster strength and elasticity. A Scandinavian berry oil complex for antioxidants and hydration. And finally, ceramides to keep skin moisturized for longer, and give skin a dewy bounce.
It's hard to make skin look refreshed in the dead of winter—and yet, that's exactly how I'd describe my complexion after a week of using this. —Engler
Youthforia Night Off Face Wash
Why we love it
- Offers gentle exfoliation
- Melts away stubborn makeup
I’ve been dealing with a red and inflamed skin barrier recently (still clearly recovering from all the holiday travel and festivities), so I sought out products that truly nourish and soothe. Just a few days later, Youthforia founder Fiona Chan told me about the brand’s new Night Off Face Wash, a cleanser that gently exfoliates with actual green tea leaves, melts away stubborn makeup, and simultaneously hydrates and brightens the skin.
After using this cleanser morning and night for a full week, I was sold; my skin looked noticeably more supple and even, and the inflammation finally started to ebb. The best part? It dissolves makeup and sunscreen so effortlessly that I can forgo my double cleanse. (Although, if I wear heavier makeup, I will use a proper cleansing balm first.) My skin feels refreshed and even, never stripped tight. —Schneider
Thrive Causemetics Instant Makeup Fix Set & Refresh Spray
Why we love it
- Fragrance-free
- Fine mist
- Doesn't crease
Your everyday setting spray just got a fancy new upgrade. This ultra-fine mist not only sets your makeup expertly (it contains a 16-hour crease-free technology), but it also delivers an instant skin refresh throughout the day. With caffeine, ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid, and licorice root extract, this fragrance-free formula quenches your skin and helps protect it from free radicals throughout the day. Think of it like an invisible shield for your makeup and delicate facial skin.
I can personally attest to its powerful long-wear: I recently donned a full aquamarine eye look (á la Half Magic Beauty), and dealt with no fallout whatsoever after a few spritzes. When I got home at the end of the night, my makeup appeared just as fresh as when I stepped out the door. —Schneider
Tower28 JuiceBalm
Why we love it
- Rich color payoff
- Doesn't dry out lips
- Very moisturizing
I cannot say enough good things about Tower28’s new tinted lip balm. The color payoff! The moisture! The playful packaging! The juicy shades! I’ll try not to get too riled up here, but let’s just say I was absolutely swooning at first swipe.
We can thank shea and cocoa butters for that creamy, delicious texture and mango seed oil for that refreshing splash of moisture. As for the tint, you can easily build up the intensity as you please: Sometimes I’ll tap it on my lips and blend with my finger for a blurred berry effect, or I’ll trace the entire perimeter for more drama. I highly suggest you snag a few shades and have fun with the bolder hues—DRINK and SQUEEZE are especially dreamy. —Schneider
Vintner's Daughter Active Renewal Cleanser
Why we love it
- Gentle and creamy
- Smells heavenly
- Contains high-powered actives
I was debating whether I wanted to include another face wash on this list—but as soon as I tested the new Vintner’s Daughter Active Renewal Cleanser (their third product to their famously minimal line-up), I knew I had to gush. As simplicity is the ethos of the brand, their cleanser delivers the results of a double cleanse in one step—the formula combines both water- and oil-based versions of the brand’s signature “Phyto Radiance Infusions,” which deliver over 27 rich nutrients and botanicals into the skin.
And the experience is just as divine: The texture is light and creamy, the scent subtle yet invigorating. For me, it’s the perfect morning face wash to leave my skin bright and dewy—I’ll typically flip-flop between this and Youthforia’s formula, and my skin can’t get enough. —Schneider
Glossier Deodorant
Why we love it
- Skin-loving ingredients
- Fragrance-free option
- Keeps sweat at bay
- Never transfers to clothes
Natural deodorant sounds great on paper, but oftentimes they simply don’t work (read: They don’t mitigate odor, like, at all). I’ve tried countless formulas at this point, and the Glossier Deodorant is at the top of my list. The consistency is powdery enough to absorb oil (thanks to the potato starch), but smooth enough to glide on with ease. The signature Glossier You scent is a dream and Orange Blossom Neroli is the freshest scent out there. Plus, the fragrance-free option is great for those with sensitive skin—yep, the best of both worlds. —Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Ourside Nostalgia Eau de Parfum
Why we love it
- Unique, novel blend
- Clean ingredients
- Smells like a warm spring day
This new fragrance line is breaking through decades of repeated scent profiles, offering truly novel blends—a breath of fresh air. Nostalgia is the perfect example of innovation at work: A light and dewy jasmine is met with hints of grapefruit and mint. Ylang ylang tops off the blend, leaving you with a lasting scent that’s uniquely fresh, yet surprisingly warm. Not to mention, the ingredients are clean as can be, free from parabens, phthalates, mineral oil—you name it. —Frye
Hai Infusions
Why we love it
- Makes your shower feel like a spa
- Vitamin-rich infusions
- Easy to install on any shower head
- An option for every mood
Using aromatherapy in the shower will take your daily rinse from blah to ahhh in seconds. With Hai’s new infusion system, it’s now easier than ever. Simply screw the new infusion extension system onto any showerhead and pop in one of the Infusion tablets. There’s three different experiences to choose from: Relax, Energy Boost, and Repair.
Along with different functional scent profiles, these tablets contain skin and hair-loving nutrients as well—from B12 to D3 and even a multivitamin, you’ll be getting more than just a spa-like shower experience. —Frye
GrandeBROW 2-in-1Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum
Why we love it
- Marries makeup and brow care into one
- Non-sticky formula
- Fills in sparse patches over time
Finally, a tinted brow gel that enhances the look of your brows right now and helps them grow long term. This formula from Grande Cosmetics is a perfect fit into any brow routine, as the tint is pigmented enough to actually make a difference, but not too overpowering. Beetroot extract, vitamin E, and castor oil are whipped together for real growth results. In a 16-week consumer study, 100% of testers saw thicker brows over time, with 96% stating this brow gel was the best they had ever used. — Frye