Talk Of The Team: 11 Products mbg Beauty Editors Adored All Of June
Though the summer solstice technically fell on the 21st, us beauty editors have been gearing up for the season all June long. You’d probably gawk at the sheer number of sunscreen launches (really good ones, mind you) that have crossed our desks over the past few months.
But SPF isn't the only aptly timed product to make us giddy. The official start of summer inspires a smattering of formulas that gloss your skin with a juicy veil of hydration, smell just like a day spent sprawled in the sand, and help your complexion catch the light—so you can glow like the glaring rays at high noon.
Below, find the just-launched products that made us (and our skin barriers) beam with delight.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Media Cologne Forte
Why we love it
- The perfect summer scent—I'll be taking this with me on my trip to Italy
- Uses a blend of responsible synthetics and natural extracts
Price:$235
Launch date:6/1
I can't think of a more appropriate fragrance for this month's theme than this spectacular number. Described by the iconic perfumer himself, Francis Kurkdjian, as "the essence of light." A mix of citrus, aqueous, and green notes, it's supposed to evoke both sun and water—which it does to perfection.
It's a blend of verbena accord, essence of sweet fennel, Italian bergamot (sourced from Calabria to be exact), synthetic white musks, and the fresh, floral hedione. — Alexandra Engler, beauty director
Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches
Why we love it
- Cooling & hydrating
- Doesn't slide on the skin
- Contains proprietary skin-regenerating technology
Price:$22
Launch date:6/15
Is $22 a bit pricey for a set of eye patches? Perhaps, but these refreshing hydrogels come infused with the brand's signature TFC8 complex to deliver nutrients directly to skin cells and help them regenerate (which results in a brighter eye area). And as someone who deals with genetic dark circles and stubborn puffiness, I need all the help I can get.
As soon as I slapped on these fancy gold patches, I could literally feel the swelling subside. (Thank you, allantoin!) While nothing can completely erase my dark circles for good—again, they're genetic—the extra hit of brightness did not go unnoticed. I'm not alone, as clinical results from the brand showed visible improvements in eye brightness by 175 percent. Talk about a "beaming" eye area. — Jamie Schneider, beauty editor
Iris&Romeo Best Skin Days Treatment Concealer
Why we love it
- Great for under-eyes, dark spots & blemishes
- Skin-like finish that doesn't appear chalky
- Brightens instantly & over time
Price:$32
Launch date:6/15
Speaking of brighter under-eyes, this concealer-serum hybrid has officially captured my heart. The medium-coverage pigment instantly blurs discoloration and fine lines without leaving behind a flaky finish, while the serum-strength, vitamin C-rich kakadu plum, licorice root extract, and hyaluronic acid effectively brighten the skin and plump it with hydration.
A bonus? This concealer works like a charm for disguising dark spots—and thanks to those aforementioned brightening agents, it helps fade those stubborn marks over time. — Schneider
Wildling Moonbounce 2% Bioretinol Irish Sea Moss Plumping Moisturizer
Why we love it
- Gentle retinol alternative
- Plumps the skin
Price:$82
Launch date:6/27
I know a lot of beauty experts who prefer to skip retinol in the summer, given that it can increase your risk of sunburn and sensitivity. For anyone who's on the seasonal retinol boat or just can't tolerate classic retinol, this moisturizer is a perfect substitute. The superstar ingredient is rock samphire, which has been shown to regulate proteins in the skin. The plumping formula even contains Moonstone for its calming effect on the body and soul. — Hannah Frye, assistant beauty editor
Ellis Brooklyn SUN Fragrance Body Mist
Why we love it
- Pairs well with fruity summer fragrances
- Long-lasting but doesn't smell overpowering
- Contains 30.4 percent upcycled ingredients
Price:$45
Launch date:6/13
I had Ellis Brooklyn's body mist in mind the moment we decided on this month's theme. With notes of Italian mandarin, sweet clementine, and lemon, it's the epitome of a summertime scent. And because it's a body mist (not a perfume, which has a higher concentration of fragrance), it remains fresh, light, and airy on the skin. Feel free to bathe yourself in scent without fear of going overboard—you'll smell just like a warm, summer breeze. — Schneider
Tower 28 SOS Daily Barrier Recovery Cream
Why we love it
- Fragrance-free
- Contains four types of hyaluronic acid
- Rich yet non-greasy
- Absorbs quickly into the skin
Price:$24
Launch date:6/20
The brand calls the cream "intentionally basic," which I just find hilariously charming. Rather than infusing the formula with loads of complex actives, the cream highlights just three hero hydrators: ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and allantoin. Fancy schmancy actives do have their time and place, but on days you're looking to give your skin a much-needed break, simple formulas are key. I'd call this one a nonnegotiable to nourish your skin barrier.
While it's not officially marketed as a sunburn soother, I did use it in a pinch during a trip down to my parents' house in Rosanky, Texas. (It's called "SOS," and my poor skin was in distress!) I slathered it on my chest and back to soothe those tight, itchy areas; the cream instantly calmed the inflammation and helped prevent pesky sunburn peeling. I only wish it came in a jumbo bottle meant for the body! — Schneider
Rhode Glazing Milk
Why we love it
- Super hydrating
- Lightweight moisture
Price:$29
Launch date:6/7
You've probably heard about this product from the buzzy celebrity skin care line, and I'll admit, it's worth some hype. This essence is ideal for anyone with super dry skin or aging skin looking for a boost in luminosity. The formula is packed with hydrators and makes the skin glow the second it's applied but never leaves a residue. FYI: It does contain coconut oil, so it may not be the best for acne-prone skin types. — Frye
Covey Sun & Done Moisturizing SPF 50 Sunscreen
Why we love it
- Feels like a creamy moisturizer
- Contains skin-brightening antioxidants
- Not tinted
Price:$34
Launch date:6/15
Finally: A creamy mineral sunscreen with zero tint! Don't get me wrong, I love a tinted SPF, and I appreciate brands that do their best to neutralize any ghostly cast. But many tinted options do often stain my clothing or pill over moisturizer, whereas this Covey number dissolves totally clear.
"Beam" may be the theme of the month, but that doesn't give you an excuse to bake in the sun; always, always, always protect your skin from UV rays. You can't go wrong with this SPF 50 pick. — Schneider
Snowfox Gua Sha Hair & Scalp Revival Brush
Why we love it
- Great for stimulating hair growth
- High-quality product
Price:$98
Launch date:6/1
Of all the things you can do to encourage hair growth, scalp massage is probably the most enjoyable but also the most work. Luckily, Snowfox just came out with this hand made golden comb that gently stimulates the scalp with beaming 24k gold-plated bristles. Trust me, it feels so good, you'll want to use it every day (and the more the better for hair growth)! — Frye
Westman Atelier Liquid Super Loaded
Why we love it
- Can use as bronzing drops
- Super lightweight yet tons of impact
- Glowy without being too shimmery
Price:$58
Launch date:6/21
Just because you practice safe sun habits doesn't mean you can't fake a bronzy glow. And that venture has never been easier, thanks to Westman Atelier's new Liquid Super Loaded highlighter. The Peau de Soleil shade functions like natural, skin-enhancing bronzing drops; I mix it into my moisturizer, and I'm left with the most beautiful, dewy sheen. — Schneider
Acure Lavender & Coconut Magnesium Deodorant
Why we love it
- Aluminum-free
- Fresh but subtle scent
Price:$12
Launch date:6/4
Look, I'm not a natural deodorant hater, but I won't lie to someone and tell them they work just as well as many of the other ones. However, this deodorant from Acure is giving the classic formulas a run for their money. The scent? Subtle but lovely nevertheless. Functionally? The best natural deodorant I've tried—and it's only $12!
It's not clear like many of the gel and serum-like formulas, so it may have a white transfer on black clothing, but in my opinion, it's worth being extra careful to have a natural deodorant that actually lasts all day. When you're basking in the sun this summer, you'll be glad you picked this one up. — Frye