Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
February 21, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
By Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Tabu golden hour kit
Image by mbg creative
February 21, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Orgasms don't just feel incredible—they also have scientifically proven perks. They promote better sleep1, reduce cortisol levels2, and increase your body's estrogen levels3 (hello, healthier-looking skin and hair). 

But it's common for menopausal and postmenopausal women to experience a decrease in libido, leading to fewer orgasms4. Why miss out on all these perks when you can try the Golden Hour Kit from Tabu instead? Even better, the kit is an extra $25 off right now (making the bundle price even cheaper).

This bestselling kit pairs the brand's signature Nuri vibrator with a water-based personal lubricant that's rich in fatty acid to protect against dryness—and reviewers say it's brought the excitement (and the orgasms) back into their sex life.

Golden Hour Kit

$145 (was $170)

Tabu golden hour kit

What makes this vibrator special

Previously recommended by sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT, as one of the best G-spot vibrators, the Nuri vibrator is made entirely with medical-grade silicone in a unique shape that's perfect for self-pleasure. (No, really, one reviewer wrote they'd give the Nuri a 1,000 out of 10 stars if they could!)

The biggest feature to write home about: The personal massager heats up to 97 degrees Fahrenheit. This warming sensation not only increases pleasure and comfort when using the massager, but it also stimulates blood flow.

And while you might not think of a personal massager as a workout, Tabu says the Nuri can help maintain vaginal width, length, and tone. Sounds like my Pilates instructor. 

You'll only have three vibration levels to choose from, but this keeps the user experience straightforward. Plus, users say these options are more than enough to get them over the finish line. 

Of course, you can use the Tabu with a partner or solo—and we'd recommend the latter. Research shows that women who masturbate reach orgasm more often than those who don't5.

What's great about the lubricant

While sex drive decreases with age, vaginal dryness increases. One 2019 study6 showed that the prevalence of vaginal dryness increased from 19.4% among women ages 42 to 53 years old to 34% among women ages 57 to 69 years old. 

That's where the kit's Aureum lubricant comes into play. The smooth-as-silk formula contains organic aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and natural plant extracts to help the Nuri glide across the skin. 

What's more, the formula is rich in omega-6 fatty acids. This is essential for that aforementioned dryness. Plus, the lube gets rave reviews for how gentle and soothing it feels on sensitive areas (i.e., no burning, pain, or itching).

If you've been hesitant to use a lubricant in the past, it's a safe bet that you haven't tried the right one. Where some lubes are sticky, clumpy, or greasy, this one is velvety soft. Shoppers say it's made a huge difference in helping reduce vaginal dryness and improve pleasure.

One reviewer says during one session with the vibrator and lubricant she orgasmed twice, for the first time ever. Another swears the combo gives the most intense orgasms of her life. Pretty enticing, no?

Golden Hour Kit

$145 (was $170)

Tabu golden hour kit

The takeaway

Women of all ages say the Golden Hour Kit has helped them get their sex drive and orgasms back by significantly boosting moisture and blood flow and making them excited about sex again. And by shopping the bundle right now, you'll save an extra $25.

13 Reasons You Cramp Up After Sex & How To Find Relief
Sex

13 Reasons You Cramp Up After Sex & How To Find Relief

Maggie Abrams PT, DPT, WCS, NBC-HWC

Does Your Partner Know All About You? Ask These Questions To Find Out
Love

Does Your Partner Know All About You? Ask These Questions To Find Out

Francesca Bond

5 Ways To Actually Boost Sexual Desire In A Long-Term Relationship
Sex

5 Ways To Actually Boost Sexual Desire In A Long-Term Relationship

Sarah Regan

Expert Tips For Showing Someone You Love Them, No Matter Their Love Language
Love

Expert Tips For Showing Someone You Love Them, No Matter Their Love Language

Francesca Bond

Read This If You're Going Through Heartbreak This Valentine's Day
Love

Read This If You're Going Through Heartbreak This Valentine's Day

Michelle Mays, LPC, CSAT-S

How Well Do You Know Your Partner? Ask These Questions To Find Out
Love

How Well Do You Know Your Partner? Ask These Questions To Find Out

Francesca Bond

I'm A Marriage & Family Therapist: This Is The Biggest Relationship Killer
Love

I'm A Marriage & Family Therapist: This Is The Biggest Relationship Killer

Hannah Frye

Is My Partner Cheating On Me? Experts Share Telltale Signs of Cheating
Love

Is My Partner Cheating On Me? Experts Share Telltale Signs of Cheating

Francesca Bond

These 4 Questions Tell You Everything About The Health Of Your Relationship
Love

These 4 Questions Tell You Everything About The Health Of Your Relationship

Jason Wachob

