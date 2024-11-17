Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Sex

How Women Over 50 Are Bringing Excitement (& Orgasms) Back Into Their Sex Life

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 17, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
tabu golden hour kit for women over 50
Image by mbg creative
November 17, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Orgasms don't just feel incredible—they also have scientifically proven perks. They promote better sleep1, reduce cortisol levels2, and increase your body's estrogen levels3 (hello, healthier-looking skin and hair). 

But it's common for menopausal and postmenopausal women to experience a decrease in libido, leading to fewer orgasms4. Why miss out on all these perks when you can try the Golden Hour Kit from Tabu instead?

This bestselling kit pairs the brand's signature Nuri vibrator with a water-based personal lubricant that's rich in fatty acid to protect against dryness—and reviewers say it's brought the excitement (and the orgasms) back into their sex life.

Golden Hour Kit

$145
Tabu golden hour kit

What makes this vibrator special

Previously recommended by sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT, as one of the best G-spot vibrators, the Nuri vibrator is made entirely with medical-grade silicone in a unique shape that's perfect for self-pleasure. (No, really, one reviewer wrote they'd give the Nuri a 1,000 out of 10 stars if they could!)

The biggest feature to write home about: The personal massager heats up to 97 degrees Fahrenheit. This warming sensation not only increases pleasure and comfort when using the massager, but it also stimulates blood flow.

And while you might not think of a personal massager as a workout, Tabu says the Nuri can help maintain vaginal width, length, and tone. Sounds like my Pilates instructor. 

You'll only have three vibration levels to choose from, but this keeps the user experience straightforward. Plus, users say these options are more than enough to get them over the finish line. 

Of course, you can use the Tabu with a partner or solo—and we'd recommend the latter. Research shows that women who masturbate reach orgasm more often than those who don't5.

What's great about the lubricant

While sex drive decreases with age, vaginal dryness increases. One 2019 study6 showed that the prevalence of vaginal dryness increased from 19.4% among women ages 42 to 53 years old to 34% among women ages 57 to 69 years old. 

That's where the kit's Aureum lubricant comes into play. The smooth-as-silk formula contains organic aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and natural plant extracts to help the Nuri glide across the skin. 

What's more, the formula is rich in omega-6 fatty acids. This is essential for the aforementioned dryness. Plus, the lube gets rave reviews for how gentle and soothing it feels on sensitive areas (i.e., no burning, pain, or itching).

If you've been hesitant to use a lubricant in the past, it's a safe bet that you haven't tried the right one. Where some lubes are sticky, clumpy, or greasy, this one is velvety soft. Shoppers say it's made a huge difference in helping reduce vaginal dryness and improve pleasure.

One reviewer says during one session with the vibrator and lubricant, she orgasmed twice for the first time ever. Another swears the combo gives the most intense orgasms of her life. Pretty enticing, no?

Golden Hour Kit

$123 (was $145)
Tabu golden hour kit

The takeaway

Women of all ages say the Golden Hour Kit has helped them get their sex drive and orgasms back by significantly boosting moisture and blood flow and making them excited about sex again.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research
Love

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research

Sarah Regan

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health
Integrative Health

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em
Recipes

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em

Sarah Regan

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research
Love

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research

Sarah Regan

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health
Integrative Health

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em
Recipes

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em

Sarah Regan

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research
Love

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research

Sarah Regan

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health
Integrative Health

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em
Recipes

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em

Sarah Regan

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research
Love

Want To Lower Stress As You Age? Here's How, According To Research

Sarah Regan

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good
Beauty

I Wasn't Expecting These $22 Eye-Brightening Patches To Be *This* Good

Jamie Schneider

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health
Integrative Health

I Have A Gene Variation That Affects Longevity—What I Did To Improve My Health

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits
Integrative Health

This Type Of Coffee Bean Delivers Superior Flavor & Health Benefits

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em
Recipes

Don't Toss Your Turkey Bones! Here's How To Make Bone Broth With 'Em

Sarah Regan

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert
Integrative Health

3 Scientifically Backed Ways To Increase Your HRV, From A Biofeedback Expert

Ava Durgin

more Relationships
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 Tips On How To Have A Good Healthy Relationship10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.