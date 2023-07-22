Previously recommended by sex therapist Kyle Zrenchik, Ph.D., ACS, LMFT as one of the best G-spot vibrators, the Nuri vibrator is made entirely with medical grade silicone in a unique shape that's perfect for self-pleasure. (No really, one reviewer wrote they’d give the Nuri a 1,000 out of 10 stars if they could!)

The biggest feature to write home about: the personal massager heats up to 97 degrees Fahrenheit. This warming sensation not only increases pleasure and comfort when using the massager, it also stimulates blood flow.

And while you might not think of a personal massager as a workout, Tabu says the Nuri can help maintain vaginal width, length, and tone. Sounds like my Pilates instructor.

You’ll only have three vibration levels to choose from, but this keeps the user experience straightforward. Plus, users say these options are more than enough to get them over the finish line.

Of course, you can use the Tabu with a partner or solo—and we’d recommend the latter. Research shows that women who masturbate reach orgasm more often than those who don’t5 .