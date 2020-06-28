My Sustainable Sunday: 3 mbg Staffers Share Their Weekend Wardrobe Essentials

“These days, I've been living in my black cotton overalls on the weekend. I've had them for years and they've outlived many moves and closet transitions. As someone who lives in Brooklyn and is always on the go - whether it's walking my dog, exploring a new neighborhood, or biking (my preferred way to get around) - comfortable, breathable clothing is key.

I love that they're seasonless - a tank layered underneath and sandals in summer, or a turtleneck and white sneakers in winter, and I'm set for most situations. They're that magical piece of clothing that manages to be both weekend comfortable and effortlessly cool. Plus - pockets on pockets for everything my Sunday throws at me.”