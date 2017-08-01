Every Question You Ever Had About Sugar—Answered

We're partnering with siggi's dairy to cut through the confusion about sugar and get your questions answered by mbg experts. So what are you waiting for? Ask away!

Sugar. We can agree it’s something we’re all probably getting plenty (or too much) of. We’re aware that an excess of sugar can be inflammatory and acidic, which can spell disaster for our hormones, skin, and energy levels, not to mention affect the likelihood of diabetes, obesity, and heart disease. But sugar is an inevitable part of our lives.