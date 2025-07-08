Advertisement
Study Shows This Skin Care Ingredient Is Also Great For Hair Growth
Growing out your hair and combating excess hair shedding is easier said than done. There are so many internal (like hormonal and nutritional) and external factors (like hairstyle, treatment, and product use) that impact growth, fullness, and breakage. Many hair growth supplements fall short on their promises.
But more and more research shows this one surprising ingredient may be particularly effective at promoting scalp health and hair retention: phytoceramides.
You may recognize this ingredient from some skincare products and supplements. It provides the body with ceramides—lipid molecules that otherwise naturally occur in the skin. They play a crucial role in maintaining the skin barrier and locking in moisture.
Now, a new study shows that these supplements help promote hair growth.*
About the study
For this study, researchers investigated whether supplementing with Ceramosides™ (a specific type of phytoceramides) lessens hair shedding in women experiencing temporarily higher rates of this type of hair loss (referred to as acute telogen effluvium).
This increase in hair shedding is more common in women1 and can be linked back to stress or hormonal changes around postpartum and perimenopause.
In total, 99 women between the ages of 18 and 65 with this hair concern participated in the study and were randomly assigned to receive an oil or powder form of phytoceramides or a placebo.
Researchers measured shedding and growth, tracking changes after 56 and 84 days of following this protocol.
Hair shedding decreased & hair growth increased*
Results overwhelmingly showed that those taking either form of phytoceramides had improved hair health at the end of the study.
- Hair shedding decreased significantly, with the presence of telogen hairs (hairs that are no longer growing and will be shed soon) down nearly 25%.*
- Hair growth increased, with the presence of anagen hairs (those actively in the growth phase) up nearly 10%.*
- The anagen/telogen ratio improved by over 50%, indicating healthy hair growth.*
- The hair pull test (a test for active hair loss) indicated that shedding had stopped only in those taking the phytoceramides supplement.*
How do phytoceramides work for hair health?
Researchers of this study share a few hypotheses on why phytoceramides may have such a beneficial effect on your hair.
- The lipids Ceramosides™ provides (yes, this supplement provides multiple lipids) help hair follicle cells stay in the hair growth phase longer.*
- They may also help strengthen the hair follicle barrier, which protects against shedding.*
What to supplement with
The benefits seen with this study are specific to the ingredient Ceramosides™, so it’s important to look for that ingredient specifically on the label. Benefits are seen with doses ranging from 30 to 35 milligrams per serving.
For additional skin health benefits (such as wrinkle reduction and skin smoothness), look for the inclusion of other ingredients like blood orange extract and astaxanthin.
Our favorite beauty supplement has the perfect combination of all these ingredients to finally help your hair grow and your skin glow. Here’s the full list of our beauty editor-approved hair growth products.
The takeaway
Excess hair shedding or feeling like your hair won’t grow past a certain length can feel extremely frustrating. While the root cause of the concern can vary greatly, this study indicates that supplementing with phytoceramides can be a powerful tool for women to achieve healthy, thick hair.*