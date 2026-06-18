Low Iron? This Is The Supplement That Actually Works For Active Women

Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutritional shortfalls in the world, and active women are disproportionately affected. Between 15% and 35% of female athletes are estimated to be iron deficient, yet many may not know how low their levels actually are. And while more and more women are making the connection between their low iron, fatigue, and performance, conventional advice to "eat more red meat" to get iron levels up often doesn't move the needle.