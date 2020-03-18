This cookie skillet from Arman Liew's Clean Sweets might sound complicated, but it's actually quite simple and only takes around five minutes to make (in your microwave, no less). This easy-to-make dessert—or breakfast, because we're quarantined and need some excitement in our lives—is vegan and gluten-free, so you can feel free to indulge without sacrificing a healthy diet.

It's also extremely customizable: Don't want a chocolatey cookie? Swap out the chocolate for cinnamon or nutmeg, and you've got a gooey, melty snickerdoodle skillet. And because there are no eggs, you can under-bake this beauty to your heart's (or rather, your stomach's) desire. Who says working from home has to be boring?