Struggling To Get Dewy Skin? These 3 Sneaky Factors Might Be To Blame
A healthy complexion naturally glows, making even matte makeup look plush and pillowy instead of cakey and dry.
But that dewy, radiant glow isn't always easy to achieve. If you're struggling to find your dewiest complexion yet, you may be up against one of these common roadblocks:
You're not using oil to your advantage
A truly dewy, almost wet-looking complexion will come a whole lot easier if you use facial oils. The concept can be intimidating for those who are acne-prone, as oils tend to be associated with clogged pores, but that's not the reality.
Many oils are deemed noncomedogenic, meaning the chance they clog your pores is quite low. A few examples include rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, and grapeseed oil. Look for one of these acne-prone oils if you're concerned about breakouts.
Layer your oil of choice over your moisturizer at night, mix it with your SPF in the morning, or prep your skin for makeup with a light layer of oil. You'll be surprised by how quickly your complexion starts to glisten.
You're forgetting about internal skin care
Skin care is much deeper than surface-level treatments. In fact, a radiant complexion is often the result of tons of behind-the-scenes work related to nutrition, exercise, and other lifestyle choices.
Nutrition and hydration are two major players: As a general rule, make sure you get enough water every day and limit your intake of high glycemic index foods, like processed sugar.
If you're already committing to those basics, consider adding an extra skin supplement to your routine. Research favors ingredients like vitamin C, hydrolyzed collagen peptides (yes, it should be that specific form), ceramides, and hyaluronic acid—feel free to click on each ingredient to learn more.
If you prefer to skip hunting high and low for the best-quality products, take a look at our curated list of the best skin supplements on the market right now. You'll be sure to find a formula you love.
You're using too much foundation
Don't get me wrong, some modern foundation formulas look pretty close to real skin. Still, that luminous complexion you work so hard to achieve might fall short under a thick layer of foundation, even if the formula claims to have a glowy or dewy finish.
Give less foundation a shot by only applying it to areas you want to enhance and buffing it out to blend. The same goes for concealer—less is more, so your real skin can shine through. If you'd like to mask breakouts, dark spots, or other skin concerns, simply choose a formula that boasts coverage as opposed to slathering on more product. Loading on layers of product can easily make you look cakey.
Or consider mixing a pump of your foundation with a face lotion or primer to create a DIY skin tint. This will likely blend more easily, provide some coverage but not as much, and give your skin an extra dose of hydration.
The takeaway
Glowing skin is timeless, not trendy. If you struggle to achieve lasting radiance, you may be ignoring the following tips: Use oil to your advantage, focus on internal skin care, and apply foundation strategically.