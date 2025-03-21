Skip to Content
Healthy Weight

The 1x Per Week Workout That Can Transform Your Cardiovascular Health

Ava Durgin
March 21, 2025
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen.
Athletic Woman Running On Street In Sunlight
Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy
March 21, 2025

If you want to boost endurance, support heart health, and extend your healthspan and lifespan, focusing on VO2 max is key. This measure of aerobic capacity is one of the strongest predictors of longevity. To improve it, you don’t need long, grueling workouts—just a smart approach to high-intensity training. 

Below is a simple workout to help you maximize your VO2 max once per week and take your fitness to the next level.

Warm-up (10 minutes)

  • 5 minutes of light jogging or cycling
  • 5 minutes of dynamic stretching (leg swings, high knees, butt kicks)

VO2 max intervals (4 rounds)

  • 4 minutes high-intensity effort (run, bike, row at 80-100% effort)
  • 4 minutes active recovery (slow jog, walk, or easy cycling)
  • Repeat 4 times total

Cool down (5-10 minutes)

  • Walk to bring your heart rate back down, followed by stretching 

Alternating between high-intensity efforts and active recovery allows your body to adapt and perform better over time. Give yourself the recovery you need, and you’ll see lasting benefits in both fitness and overall well-being.

Want to learn more? Check out this guide for everything you need to know about VO2 max.

