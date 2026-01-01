The Best Beauty Products To Keep In Your Gym Bag — According To Pros

“I also need a good body wash. The truth is that when you work out more, you will notice more body acne, especially if you live in a hot and humid climate like I do in Miami. I struggled with a horrible flare-up of backne when I started doing more HIIT workouts—probably due to a combination of sweating, wearing tight sports bars, and friction. CLn Sports Wash has sodium hypochlorite, an ingredient that turns into hypochlorous acid, which is one of the best antimicrobials out there, without irritating your skin. It is also fragrance-free, which is great for anyone with sensitive skin. It has been a game-changer!