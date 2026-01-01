The Best Beauty Products To Keep In Your Gym Bag — According To Pros
Whether you’re heading straight from hot yoga to the office or squeezing in a morning lift before daycare drop-off, post-workout beauty products are clutch. Sweat, tight clothes, and time constraints can do a number on your skin—unless you come prepared, that is.
From hydrating facial mists to antimicrobial body washes to the minimalist makeup that helps you look polished in seconds, we asked editors, derms, and wellness pros to share the products they actually keep in their gym bags.
Their go-tos? Functional, skin-friendly, and totally worth the gym bag real estate.
mbg’s beauty director swears by these calming products
“I have rosacea, an inflammatory skin condition that makes my face firetruck red when I get overheated. So when I get out of a workout class, my main goal is to calm and soothe my skin. I always keep 1-2 skin care products on hand to do just that.
“I’m currently loving No.7 Derm Solutions Dry & Sensitive 100hr Hydrating Cream and Deinde Instant Calming Recovery Gel. The Diende gel is new but I've become obsessed. I get pretty red after an intense class, but this cools my complexion right away. The No.7 face cream is gentle, fragrance-free, and full of anti-inflammatory ingredients like ceramides, niacinamide, and adaptogens. I love that the bottle is lightweight, durable, and has a secure top that clicks shut so it doesn’t make a mess in my bag. I never bring face wash because I don’t work out in makeup and sweat is the best cleanser.
“I try to stay makeup-free after workouts (or most days, really), but if I’m going somewhere I need to look somewhat presentable, I use a combo of Kosas Air Tinted Treatment Gel, Tower28 Serum Swipe Concealer (my all-time favorite), and Tata Harper Cream Blush. It’s easy, looks effortlessly polished, and the ingredients are great for sensitive skin like mine.” — mindbodygreen senior beauty director Alexandra Engler
A top dermatologist thinks about beauty from the inside out (& outside in!)
“I mix mindbodygreen creatine with taurine+ unflavored powder packets with either water or a protein drink right before a workout. It’s an amazing energy booster, and it helps me power through my workout with more stamina.* I feel stronger and experience less muscle fatigue after adding this to my routine.* And on the days when I forget to take the supplements, I just don’t perform as well. I love how it is unflavored, so it blends easily with any drink.
“I also need a good body wash. The truth is that when you work out more, you will notice more body acne, especially if you live in a hot and humid climate like I do in Miami. I struggled with a horrible flare-up of backne when I started doing more HIIT workouts—probably due to a combination of sweating, wearing tight sports bars, and friction. CLn Sports Wash has sodium hypochlorite, an ingredient that turns into hypochlorous acid, which is one of the best antimicrobials out there, without irritating your skin. It is also fragrance-free, which is great for anyone with sensitive skin. It has been a game-changer!
“My latest obsession I found during a hiking trip in the Swiss Alps: Ultra Sun Extreme SPF 50+. It is water-resistant, easy to blend in without white cast, and it offers blue light and infrared light protection, which are wavelengths that trigger pigmentation in melanin-rich skin. It is also free of fragrances, silicones, avobenzones, and irritating preservatives. This is important to think about because post-workout, the skin’s pores are more open.” — board-certified dermatologist Shasa Hu, M.D., professor at the University of Miami
mbg’s health editor leans on natural beauty
“I’ve been through the motions with deodorant, especially when I was navigating pregnancy and postpartum hormone changes. Time and time again, I come back to Native Deodorant as a cleaner option that my sensitive skin can tolerate while also helping me stay fresh.
“Our beauty director turned me onto Pai Organic Rosehip BioRegenerate Universal Facial Oil and now I can’t live without it! Even if I put nothing else on my face, this product alone helps me feel moisturized and glowy. I use it morning and night, and if I’m quickly wrapping up a workout, a splash of cold water on my face with a few drops of this helps me feel cleaned up and ready for the rest of my day.
“Finally, mascara is my desert island makeup item, and out of all the ones I’ve tried, Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara is by far my favorite. It has a natural look while still offering nice length, doesn’t flake or smudge throughout the day, and leaves my lashes feeling strong and healthy.” — mindbodygreen health editor Ailsa Cowell
This integrative physician sticks to beauty staples
“I love Avene Spring Thermal Water, which is a hydrating and calming mist from the classic French pharmacy brand. I use it post-workout because it calms down redness and irritation, is free of fragrance and harsh additives, and feels so refreshing if my skin is flushed or sensitive after exercise.
“I am always recommending Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray with Hypochlorous Acid to my athletic patients who deal with body acne. This spray helps support skin barrier and tackles any signs of redness, breakouts, or sensitivity. It also works well preventatively if you spray it on your body pre-sweat session because it is naturally antibacterial and anti-inflammatory.
“Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo is the ultimate dry shampoo. It’s multi-functional, as it soaks up sweat, cleans your scalp and hair, removes odor, and adds a little volume and texture. I love using this after the gym to easily transition from gym to the rest of my day.” — board-certified dermatologist Asmi (Sangvhi) Berry, D.O., FAAD
mbg’s co-founder uses clean beauty cult faves
“First and foremost, I prioritize my muscle health, hydration, and overall health. That’s the foundation for glowing, strong skin, after all. I always have multiple mindbodygreen creatine stick packs—I alternate between creatine with taurine+ and electrolytes+ with creatine—to stay hydrated in the gym, on walks, and at work!
“But I also have a few beauty essentials that are always on hand too. Jones Road Beauty is my go-to for most of my makeup products. I love the ethos of the founder, beauty legend Bobbi Brown. The brand focuses on no-makeup makeup, which is exactly my aesthetic. I love having Cool Gloss at my fingertips to look a bit more touched up.
“Then I just have my favorite clean deodorant and fragrance. Salt & Stone Deodorant in Bergamot & Hinkoi works well and smells great. Ellis Brooklyn Miami Nectar Eau De Parfum is perfect for any time of day, post workout to night.” — mindbodygreen co-founder and co-CEO Colleen Wachob
mbg’s supplement editor swears by this sunscreen
“I never go anywhere (especially in the summer) without this travel sunscreen.Vacation Super Spritz SPF50 Face Mist fits perfectly in gym bags or purses alike, and provides SPF 50 protection. Since I typically stay outside for a bit after a workout, I need to reapply or else I will get fried. This covers my face and neck super easily and it really does smell like vacation. Plus it doesn’t dry with a filmy residue.” — mindbodygreen supplement editor and registered dietitian Molly Knudsen, R.D.
The celebrity esthetician who keeps her gym bag elevated
“The holy grail of face wipes is Koh Gen DO Cleansing Water Cloths. These mineral-rich thermal water wipes remove workout grime and makeup, are an incredible skin care treatment, and are perfect for on-the-go.
Secondly, Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray! I do not leave home without it. After your cleansing water cloth, spritz this to remove any remaining bacteria. If you only need a quick fix on the way home from the gym, this will do until you get your full face wash in. Another ‘doubles as:’ it is the cleanest hand sanitizer on the market!
Next, go with Sofie Pavitts' new Omega Rich Moisturizer! J'dore! She has an excellent trial set that includes her cult fave, Mandelic Clearing Serum. Game changer.
The most crucial part is the gorgeous pouch, which all neatly fits into! Truffle has my favorite ones in a range of sizes and colors!
Bonus: This all doubles as skin support on that long-haul plane flight when you want to arrive refreshed!” — celebrity esthetician and clean beauty expert Nastasha Glasgow, founder of NVG Beauty & Wellness
mbg’s assistant health editor keeps it simple
“Crystal Roll-On Deodorant has been my go-to deodorant for years. I genuinely tell everyone about it. I first picked it up on a whim, and now I don’t leave for the gym (or anywhere, really) without it. The gel roll-on feels cool and soothing on the skin, never leaves white marks, and actually works. I love the lavender and white tea scent; it's fresh without being too strong. And with no aluminum, parabens, or artificial fragrance, it’s a formula I feel good about using daily.
“When there’s no time for a full post-gym skincare routine (or shower), Humphrey’s Witch Hazel Nourishing Cleansing Pads are my go-to. They’re super refreshing, fit easily in my bag, and don’t leave behind any sticky residue like most wipes. Plus, they’re made with wild-harvested witch hazel and aloe to gently cleanse and calm skin without drying it out. And they’re not just for your face—I’ll use them on my chest, armpits, or anywhere that feels sweaty or in need of a quick refresh.” — mindbodygreen assistant health editor Ava Durgin