Strike The Balance: 3 Tips For A More Holistic Fitness Routine

Part of what makes wellness so complex, but also so enjoyable, is the fact that there's never a quick-fix solution to anything. Our well-being is an intricate web of connections where one thing affects everything—giving rise to what we understand as holistic health.
If we want to make a change and feel healthier, the answer isn't just hitting the treadmill every day. That might work for a while, but it's only a matter of time before other aspects of our health start demanding attention too—like how we're nourishing our body and whether we're giving it adequate time to rest. Our culture places a lot of value on doing, on working hard, and there's legitimacy there. But we also have to recognize that sometimes, doing less means achieving more. Below are three simple ways to strike the balance and achieve a more holistic fitness routine.
Give your body the nutrients it needs to recover.
A holistic fitness routine is one that prioritizes balance—equal parts rigor and rest. To complement that cardio workout, are we taking the rest day our achy body is asking for? Better yet, are we providing our body the nutrients it needs post-sweat? If not, no worries as this is where fairlife comes in. fairlife, LLC is a Chicago-based dairy company that creates great-tasting, nutrition-rich, and value-added products for consumers. One product in particular, fairlife Core Power Protein Shakes, is a delicious way to finish up your workout and recover better.
Shop this Story:
Core Power Banana Protein Shake
Taking recovery to the next level
After a solid workout, you can feel (and science confirms) that your body has been put to the test, so the delicious taste and convenience of a Core Power Protein Shake is hard to beat, with 26 grams of high-quality protein, nine essential amino acids, and electrolytes to help replenish the body. Not only is protein necessary for rebuilding muscles post-workout, but protein has been proven to enhance muscle strength and size.
From a nutritional standpoint, these shakes make recovery easy and enjoyable. With flavors like Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry Banana, these grab-and-go high-protein milkshakes are a post-workout treat with only 5 to 7 grams of sugar per serving. Plus, fairlife's products are made with only high-quality ingredients, like ultra-filtered milk, which has 50% more protein and 50% less sugar than regular dairy products. And with fairlife's commitment to healthy animals, these high-protein milkshakes make our minds as satisfied as our bodies.
Shop this Story:
Core Power Strawberry Banana High Protein Milk Shake
Core Power Strawberry Banana High Protein Milk Shake
Core Power Chocolate High Protein Milk Shake
Core Power Chocolate High Protein Milk Shake
Give yourself a rest day (or two).
If you're super committed to a fitness goal, taking a break can feel harder than a workout. But again, recovery is imperative for our body to find homeostasis and build more strength. Studies have shown that our body requires a full 24 hours to restore our muscles' levels of glycogen, which is key to stabilizing blood sugar levels. Plus, our body requires rest to rebuild muscle tissues. Not only should we take our rest days, but we should also celebrate them.
Balance your workouts with mindfulness.
In the spirit of holistic health, why not double down and support your mind as well as your body? Now more than ever, we know that mental health is just as important as physical fitness. Next time you're eating breakfast or taking a leisurely walk after work, listen to an empowering podcast. Another great way to practice mindfulness is by adding forms of mindful movement, like yoga, to your weekly workout mix or a few minutes of breathwork to your high-impact circuit. When the body and mind are on the same page, there's nothing standing in your way.
Shop this Story:
Core Power Vanilla High Protein Milk Shake
For a smooth recovery
When we hear things like total wellness or holistic health, we tend to think of them as distant goals versus something that's achievable. If we only know one way, like muscling our way across the finish line, then of course total wellness can feel like a fantasy. But it becomes real within the context of balance—where nutrition, fitness, and rest have found a flow that fills our cup. Sometimes we really just need that rest day and proper nutrients, like a fairlife Core Power Protein Shake, to help us get to a version of healthy that finally feels sustainable.