Strike The Balance: 3 Tips For A More Holistic Fitness Routine

Part of what makes wellness so complex, but also so enjoyable, is the fact that there's never a quick-fix solution to anything. Our well-being is an intricate web of connections where one thing affects everything—giving rise to what we understand as holistic health.

If we want to make a change and feel healthier, the answer isn't just hitting the treadmill every day. That might work for a while, but it's only a matter of time before other aspects of our health start demanding attention too—like how we're nourishing our body and whether we're giving it adequate time to rest. Our culture places a lot of value on doing, on working hard, and there's legitimacy there. But we also have to recognize that sometimes, doing less means achieving more. Below are three simple ways to strike the balance and achieve a more holistic fitness routine.