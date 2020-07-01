mindbodygreen

Stretching for WFH Recovery: Poses To Release Mind and Body

Brand Strategist By Meg Phillips
July 1, 2020 — 7:00 AM

We all know just how debilitating the afternoon slump can feel, especially if you’ve been behind a laptop all day. So real, in fact, that not even yoga teachers are exempt from the energy dip and body aches! Heather Lilleston, yoga instructor and co-founder of Yoga for Bad People, explains that despite her consistent practice, she too isn’t “immune to the posture problems that come from sitting at the computer for hours.” With a work schedule that doesn’t often permit a nap, she “fakes it,” opting for some on-the-bed stretch sessions made perfectly comfortable by the zoned stability and back support of her favorite Avocado Green Mattress. Some of her go-to recovery postures include:

  • Pigeon Pose: a tried-and-true hip remedy, made even more comfortable with a pillow to support the chest! 
  • Tarasana, Paschimottanasana, Spinal Twist: seated poses to release your neck, back, hamstrings and calves- full body restoration.
  • Legs Up: whether it’s up a traditional wall or your pillows, putting your legs up allows for a next-level release (and is great for digestion).

The ability to work from pigeon, or your preferred phone and laptop friendly position, is definitely a WFH advantage, and can provide you with the same rejuvenation as the nap you crave without disengaging from your work. All you need is yourself, your work, and an Avocado Green Mattress for support!

Meg Phillips
Meg Phillips Brand Strategist
Meg Phillips is a Brand Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from Columbia University in the City of New York. She has worked at many top publications and brands...

