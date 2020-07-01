Stretching for WFH Recovery: Poses To Release Mind and Body

We all know just how debilitating the afternoon slump can feel, especially if you’ve been behind a laptop all day. So real, in fact, that not even yoga teachers are exempt from the energy dip and body aches! Heather Lilleston, yoga instructor and co-founder of Yoga for Bad People, explains that despite her consistent practice, she too isn’t “immune to the posture problems that come from sitting at the computer for hours.” With a work schedule that doesn’t often permit a nap, she “fakes it,” opting for some on-the-bed stretch sessions made perfectly comfortable by the zoned stability and back support of her favorite Avocado Green Mattress. Some of her go-to recovery postures include: