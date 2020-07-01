Stretching for WFH Recovery: Poses To Release Mind and Body

We all know just how debilitating the afternoon slump can feel, especially if you’ve been behind a laptop all day. So real, in fact, that not even yoga teachers are exempt from the energy dip and body aches! Heather Lilleston, yoga instructor and co-founder of Yoga for Bad People, explains that despite her consistent practice, she too isn’t “immune to the posture problems that come from sitting at the computer for hours.” With a work schedule that doesn’t often permit a nap, she “fakes it,” opting for some on-the-bed stretch sessions made perfectly comfortable by the zoned stability and back support of her favorite Avocado Green Mattress. Some of her go-to recovery postures include:
- Pigeon Pose: a tried-and-true hip remedy, made even more comfortable with a pillow to support the chest!
- Tarasana, Paschimottanasana, Spinal Twist: seated poses to release your neck, back, hamstrings and calves- full body restoration.
- Legs Up: whether it’s up a traditional wall or your pillows, putting your legs up allows for a next-level release (and is great for digestion).
The ability to work from pigeon, or your preferred phone and laptop friendly position, is definitely a WFH advantage, and can provide you with the same rejuvenation as the nap you crave without disengaging from your work.