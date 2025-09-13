Stop Teeth Grinding: Simple Stress-Reducing Practices That Work
If you’ve ever woken up with a sore jaw or heard your child grinding their teeth at night, you know how common sleep bruxism can be.
Affecting people of all ages, teeth grinding is often linked to stress, poor sleep habits, and tension. While there’s no universal cure, research suggests a surprisingly simple, non-invasive approach: mindfulness meditation paired with solid sleep hygiene.
Sleep, stress, & your teeth
Poor sleep quality or chronic stress can exacerbate teeth grinding, potentially leading to jaw pain, headaches, and dental wear over time. That’s why solutions that are low-risk, easy to implement, and stress-reducing are gaining attention.
A look into the study
A randomized clinical trial 1tested mindfulness meditation and sleep hygiene in children ages 3–8 with probable sleep bruxism. Over five weeks:
- Teeth grinding dropped by 46%: Children in the intervention group experienced nearly half as many bruxism episodes compared with the control group.
- Relaxation audio before bed was key: Kids listened to guided meditation through a digital app while also following basic sleep hygiene practices.
- Parents noticed better sleep quality: Diaries showed both fewer nighttime bruxism episodes and calmer bedtime routines.
- Stress reduction matters: Mindfulness likely helps by easing the stress that triggers clenching and grinding.
Though this study focused on children, the same principles can apply to adults. Chronic stress, disrupted sleep, or anxiety can all contribute to nighttime grinding, meaning that incorporating mindfulness practices and a consistent bedtime routine may reduce symptoms at any age.
The takeaway
If teeth grinding is keeping you (or your little one) up at night, consider adding mindfulness meditation and sleep hygiene strategies to your routine. Even a few minutes of guided relaxation before bed can calm the nervous system, improve sleep quality, and ease bruxism. It’s a small step with potentially big benefits—for calmer nights, healthier jaws, and more restorative rest.
