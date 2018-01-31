3 Questions to Ask Yourself If You Want Your 2018 Intentions To Stick

Let’s do a quick end of January check-in: Did you follow through on your New Year’s intentions the entire month? If yes, amazing! If you haven’t, no worries, it’s not too late to get back on track and join our challenge, Make it to February. We want to encourage everyone to keep reaching towards their goals in ways that feel good to them, especially if that means picking up where you left off and doing it better the second time around.

If you find your resolve faltering a little or could just use some extra encouragement, we’ve come up with three questions to help you examine your intentions and make sure you’re setting yourself up for success. We want you to make it to February, because we KNOW you can do it!