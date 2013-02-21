 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Personal Growth
5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules

5 Steps To Making Your Own Rules

Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor By Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor
Tara Stiles, founder of Stråla Yoga and author of "Clean Mind, Clean Body"
February 21, 2013

Rules can be useful (and life-saving!) when they protect our safety. Traffic lights, for instance, are important to obey. Most other rules, however, are useful to ponder, question, and often break.

Anyone you admire has probably broken many rules to change the world for the better. Amelia Earhart soared after men told her she could not. Martin Luther King organized nonviolent protests that inspired global change. Joan of Arc (in her teens!) led an army to victory to defend her truth.

Sometimes the rules aren't so obvious. Sometimes the rules are just assumptions about the way life has to be. Expectations. Status quo. Rule breakers and trail blazers aren't limited to the heroes we read about in history books. Earth shakers are all around us.

We all have heroes in our daily lives--mothers, fathers, siblings, children, co-workers, and friends--who've improved our lives by going against the stream. My good friend Tao Porchon-Lynch is 94 years young and blazes trails all over the globe leading yoga classes and reminding people that they have the power within to accomplish anything. Occasionally she brings me along for the ride and I am energized and inspired by her presence. My husband Mike Taylor took a leap of faith into the direction of his interests and talents and adopted a career switch from technology start ups to Strala. (Working beside me daily takes some major rule breaking skills!)

Maybe it's a mother who believed in your artistic dream before you did. A friend who encouraged you to leave the boyfriend who was perfect on paper, but not for you. A sister who started practicing yoga and inspired you to take better care of your health.

Our heroes are important to us because they believed in their vision for how life could be when no one else did. They took giant leaps of faith, went against the grain, broke the rules, and left the world a better place.

Sometimes "following the rules" means holding ourselves back. It's easy to fall into habits and stay in our comfort zone. I don't buy the "fear of failure" routine. We all can imagine our own failure. What's more difficult to imagine is our success. It's uncharted, unscripted, and completely unbound.

What happens if we take a chance on ourselves, our dream, our life? What happens if we consider how we're living, break the rules that aren't serving our highest purpose, and write our own rules?

I encourage us to ask, Who made the rules that we live by? Which rules are we willing to stand by and which are we brave enough to break?

5 steps to making your own rules

1. Get connected. Sit and meditate. Pause, get comfortable, and listen to yourself regularly to cultivate intuition. Your highest purpose is resting right inside of you. Tap in, have a listen, and allow your intuition to expand.

2. Shed what's not serving you. Make a list. What are the actions that you do and the rules that you follow that aren't serving you? It can be as simple as eating too much sugar, or participating in a toxic relationship. It's important to face what's not serving you before you can write any new rules.

3. Make space. Without space, there is no room for inspiration, creativity, or anything new. De-clutter your living space. Clean up your social and work calendar.

4. Allow creativity. Find something you like that is creative and fun. It can be anything: knitting, cooking, yoga, or hiking. Let it be an activity that fuels you mentally, physically, and spiritually.

5. Make new rules. Formulate your new rules that serve you and your highest purpose. It can be as simple, as I'm going to prepare my own meals 3 days a week, or I'm signing up for that yoga membership I keep putting off, or I'm going to take steps toward the career of my dreams. Set your rules in your mind, write them down, and allow the possibility that you may start the process again in a week, a month, or a year.

Watch this video to find out the ONE rule everyone should break!

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles is the founder of Strala Yoga, a revolutionary approach to healing through movement....
Read More
More from the author:
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Check out The Complete Guide To Yoga
LEARN MORE
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles
Tara Stiles is the founder of Strala Yoga, a revolutionary approach to...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish

Sarah Regan
Seeing This Spiritual Sign Can Mean You Need To Be More Selfish
Spirituality

The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships

The AstroTwins
The Year's *Only* New Moon In Libra Is Here To Accelerate Your Relationships
$199.99

Prenatal Yoga

With Tara Stiles
Prenatal Yoga
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/steps-to-making-your-own-rules

Your article and new folder have been saved!