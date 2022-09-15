Step Into Your Personal Power With This Full Body Kettlebell Workout

Every single workout is an opportunity to stand in our power. And sometimes power looks like pushing our body to accomplish what our mind says it can't; other times, it looks like knowing when to hold back or simply let go. Furthering our fitness is a balancing act that happens one breath and one rep at a time. With that in mind, we've teamed up with Under Armour and fitness coach Lacee Lazoff to create an empowering full-body kettlebell workout. Full of explosive and dynamic movements, this routine will invoke strength. But concluding with a meditative exercise, it will also inspire softness. After exploring the full spectrum of what our body is capable of, this routine will leave us feeling unstoppable.