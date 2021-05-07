mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Van's® Foods
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

Start Your Morning Off Right With This Plant-Based Protein-Packed Sweet Tartine

NASM Certified Personal Trainer By Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen and a NASM-certified personal trainer.
May 7, 2021 — 7:00 AM

The concept of a “perfect morning routine” looks different for everyone. For some, it means easing into the day with a 10-minute meditation and a good book. For others, it means springing out of bed and immediately hitting the pavement for a pre-sunrise road run. But regardless of how you define “perfect”, one thing is certain — starting your day with a nourishing, plant-based protein-packed breakfast is a surefire way to fuel you for whatever the day throws your way.

And while there may be plenty of ways to get your protein fix in before work, we’re firm believers that breakfast is the perfect opportunity to have a little fun with our food. So we teamed up with Van’s Foods to show you why the recipe for a perfect morning routine calls for a dash of joy, a pinch of delight, and a heaping helping of waffles. Save the hard-boiled egg whites for another day, and make this plant-based, keto-friendly, Sweet Morning Protein Tartine instead. A healthy breakfast (or mid-day snack) has never felt so sweet.

Recipe: Sweet Morning Protein Tartine

Advertisement

Serves 4

Ingredients:

●     (2) Van's Power Grains® Original waffles

●     (2) tablespoons almond butter

●     (1) cup ripe strawberries, hulled and sliced

●     (1) teaspoon lemon juice

●     (¼) teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

●     (½) cup vanilla yogurt

●     Basil garnish- optional 

Method:

  1. Toast waffles in a toaster or under the broiler.
  2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl place sliced strawberries, lemon juice, and black pepper. Stir to combine.
  3. Using a fork mash the strawberries to a chunky paste.
  4. Fold in yogurt and stir to combine.
  5. Spread 2 teaspoons of almond butter over each waffle.
  6. Top with strawberry and yogurt topping and serve right away. Garnish with basil leaves if desired.
Advertisement
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT
Matt Scheetz, NASM-CPT NASM Certified Personal Trainer
Matt Scheetz is a brand strategist at mindbodygreen. He’s a NASM-certified personal trainer, so he’s usually the person everyone comes to when they need a new workout routine. He’s...

More On This Topic

Recipes

This Trick For Creamy Vegan Pasta Uses A Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient

Eliza Sullivan
This Trick For Creamy Vegan Pasta Uses A Secret Protein-Packed Ingredient
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Beauty

The Surefire Way You Should Apply Concealer On Mature Skin To Avoid Creasing

Jamie Schneider
The Surefire Way You Should Apply Concealer On Mature Skin To Avoid Creasing
Spirituality

All About The Dark Moon & How To Work With This Particular Lunar Phase

Sarah Regan
All About The Dark Moon & How To Work With This Particular Lunar Phase
Motivation

The Exercise Hack This MD Uses To Curb Hunger & Maximize Efficiency

Olivia Giacomo
The Exercise Hack This MD Uses To Curb Hunger & Maximize Efficiency
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

3 Rituals A Functional Doctor Does Every Morning To Ensure Better Sleep At Night

Emma Loewe
3 Rituals A Functional Doctor Does Every Morning To Ensure Better Sleep At Night
Spirituality

Have Relationship Questions? These Tarot Spreads Have The Answers

Sarah Regan
Have Relationship Questions? These Tarot Spreads Have The Answers
Integrative Health

This Is What's Happening To Your Brain During Your Period, From A Neuroscientist

Kristen Willeumier, Ph.D.
This Is What's Happening To Your Brain During Your Period, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

How To Really Know If You're Astrologically Compatible With Someone

Sarah Regan
How To Really Know If You're Astrologically Compatible With Someone
Beauty

You're Probably Removing Your Eye Makeup Wrong: Here's How To Tell

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Removing Your Eye Makeup Wrong: Here's How To Tell
Parenting

How To Set Kind & Clear Boundaries With Babies & Children, From The Pros

Simone Davies & Junnifa Uzodike
How To Set Kind & Clear Boundaries With Babies & Children, From The Pros
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/start-your-morning-off-right-with-this-protein-packed-sweet-tartine

Your article and new folder have been saved!