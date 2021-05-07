Start Your Morning Off Right With This Plant-Based Protein-Packed Sweet Tartine

The concept of a “perfect morning routine” looks different for everyone. For some, it means easing into the day with a 10-minute meditation and a good book. For others, it means springing out of bed and immediately hitting the pavement for a pre-sunrise road run. But regardless of how you define “perfect”, one thing is certain — starting your day with a nourishing, plant-based protein-packed breakfast is a surefire way to fuel you for whatever the day throws your way.

And while there may be plenty of ways to get your protein fix in before work, we’re firm believers that breakfast is the perfect opportunity to have a little fun with our food. So we teamed up with Van’s Foods to show you why the recipe for a perfect morning routine calls for a dash of joy, a pinch of delight, and a heaping helping of waffles. Save the hard-boiled egg whites for another day, and make this plant-based, keto-friendly, Sweet Morning Protein Tartine instead. A healthy breakfast (or mid-day snack) has never felt so sweet.