Routines

I Tested The Stakt Adjustable Weights For 3 Months — My Honest Thoughts

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
September 13, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
September 13, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Despite the allure of trendy New York City fitness studios, you simply cannot beat the convenience of at-home workouts. The only issue? My small city apartment was not meant to house so much exercise equipment.

I have a great set of adjustable dumbbells for heavier weightlifting, but for years, my space has been cluttered with various ankle weights, wrist weights, and lighter dumbbells for my Pilates and Sculpt classes.

That is, until three months ago when I was sent a pre-release pair of the new Stakt Weights. These sleek adjustable hand weights give the ability to flex between 2, 4, and 6 pounds each—and I love them so much, I've been counting down the days until I could write this.

Stakt Weights

$98
stakt adjustable weights

What I love about the Stakt weights

They're versatile

One of the biggest selling points of these weights is how versatile they are. When you think about the exercise use cases for a 2-pound weight compared to a 6-pound weight, there's a significant range!

I'm able to use them as traditional hand weights or a mini barbell, and they get used during my Pilates, sculpting, and strength training exercises. I truly reach for the Stakt weights at least once during every workout.

They're easy to use

My one qualm about my heavier adjustable dumbbells (which, btw, I absolutely love) is that I often find myself needing to pause a workout video to twist the dial, find the right weight increment, and successfully remove the weights from their stand.

With the Stakt weights, there are no frustrations or confusion about how to adjust the weight. The weight screws together in three parts, each of which is 2 pounds. To adjust, you'll simply do a single twist on the weight and take off one or two portions.

stakt adjustable weights
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They're aesthetically pleasing

I'll just say it: I love how cute these are! Just like a new activewear set inspires me to get moving, chic exercise equipment seriously brings me to my mat. 

The Stakt weights are available in a cream color, a dark charcoal, or seafoam (currently sold out!)—and the minimalist design is so chic. My workout area doubles as my living room, and I don't mind having these on display one bit.

They make my workouts better

Of course, my favorite thing about the Stakt weights is how much they've elevated my workouts (and my results). I love that I'm able to easily increase the weight amount for more of a challenge or decrease when I need a modification.

stakt adjustable weights
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative

They're so comfortable to hold

A far cry from metal or neoprene dumbbells, the smooth silicone surface of these weights feels super comfortable in my hands. Plus, they have strategically placed ridges that help me get a nice grip. 

I often get frustrated when my traditional lightweight dumbbells don't stay put under my knee during exercises like donkey kicks or fire hydrants, but the Stakt weights sit securely without any slipping or sliding.

They free up my space

Before getting the Stakt weights, I actually had a set of 2-, 3-, and 5-pound hand weights and 1- and 2-pound wrist/ankle weights. But these sleek and adjustable bars rendered most of those useless.

I still kept a set of ankle weights, but everything else was swiftly donated, and my space feels so much less cluttered. 

Stakt Weights

$98
stakt adjustable weights

The takeaway

Since adding the Stakt weights to my equipment arsenal, I've been so much more motivated to hit the mat, and I'm challenging myself more in every workout. Plus, I love the way they've elevated and decluttered my home exercise space. I'd dub them a must-have for any at-home Pilates or sculpt fanatic.

More On This Topic

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time
Motivation

Can't Do A Pushup? This One Simple Trick Will Change That In No Time

Abby Moore

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)
Motivation

5 Things That Happen When You Start Lifting Heavier Weights ("Bulking" Isn't One Of Them)

Julia Guerra

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately
Integrative Health

When I Run Out Of This Supplement, I Feel It Almost Immediately

Sarah Regan

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

