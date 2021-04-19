Spring Refresh: The 5-Minute Clean Skin Care Ritual That Has It All

The first (and most important) step of any skin care ritual is purifying skin from makeup, dirt, oil, and other toxins. Cleansing may be more important than we realize: Research shows that outdoor pollution intensifies signs of skin aging and reduces moisture. But many cleansers can over-dry or strip skin of beneficial natural oils. Enter, the Follain Hydrating Cleanser: Purify + Nourish, which gently and thoroughly exfoliates with natural ingredients like Willow Bark Extract, while keeping skin moisturized with Rosehip Oil. Rich in antioxidants like Green Tea and Moringa Leaf, this citrusy fresh cleanser feels and smells like a breath of fresh air. Springtime is about rinsing away the old and welcoming in the new—exactly what your cleanser should do.