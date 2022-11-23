These spiced, glazed sweet potatoes are perfect for a fall gathering or Thanksgiving dinner and can be prepped ahead of time and reheated.

For this stovetop side dish, any type of sweet potato or yam will work, as would butternut or Hubbard squash. I added some spice and heat to the maple butter to bring in a bit of sophistication. Then I skipped toasty marshmallows as the sweet-potato topping and added crunchy, candied pepitas instead. If you don’t have pepitas, you can sub another nut to the spicy, candied topping. This side dish is glorious!