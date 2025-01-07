And because pulling out measuring spoons for your skin care routine every morning isn't, well, ideal—we have another viral tip for you. As esthetician Tiara Willis explained over her Instagram, @makeupforwomenofcolor, you can use the handy two-finger rule. In the photo, she shows the pointer and middle finger, each with a line of SPF down the full length. "The two-finger rule equates to ¼ to ½ teaspoon, which can be used for your face and neck. Less product used also equals less SPF you actually have on," she says.