We’re in the throes of spring—and with it, the promise of better weather, more outdoor time, and shedding off layers of clothing. I, for one, welcome this change. Long, drawn-out winters beget happy spring and summers, no? And with my renewed dedication to spending as much time outside as I possibly can, comes with it a few skin care tweaks. Namely, I need to be more diligent about sun care.

Yes, I know that SPF is just as important in the winter as it is in summer (don’t worry, we've written that story too!). And I know that you should apply sunscreen even when indoors, especially if you’re sitting by a window and exposed natural lighting. But the truth is, I am simply not exposed to as much UV in the winter since my home office doesn’t have windows and the sun sets too early to accompany me on my post work walks.

But now that I know I’m in contact with more UV rays, I also know it’s time to rework my sun care routine. Recently, I learned a few tricks that have really helped me. Now? I’ll pass them onto you.