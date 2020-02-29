Sophia Roe Spills The 'Discomfort Tea' On Diversity & Trauma

In our series Making History, we're talking to people who are leading the charge to bring much-needed diversity to wellness. They're sharing with us the work that they do, highlighting the voices that need to be heard and telling us what we aren't talking about—but should be. This week, we're talking to chef and wellbeing advocate, Sophia Roe.

Though she started as a chef, Sophia Roe is first and foremost a storyteller, whether the medium is food or words on her Instagram. Her message is one of accessible and honest well-being.

It started when Roe was 24, and she found out she had a cluster tumor on one of her ovaries. After surgery and undergoing radiation, she shifted her passion for food to healthy food, and overall well-being.

Growing up with an addict mother and then in the foster care system, she overcame her trauma through talking about it and having a supportive community. Now as a wellbeing advocate, Roe is vocal about making sure diverse voices and stories have a place to be heard. When it could be disheartening (“I have been the only woman of color on more panels than not”), she channels her unbridled optimism into change and potential growth.