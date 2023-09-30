Save 30% On Solawave's Bye Acne Device That Users Swear By For Spot Treatments
Anyone who’s struggled with acne knows the stress it can cause. I’ve personally had my mood killed by more than a few poorly timed breakouts, and I’d try just about anything to quickly clear them up (or, better yet, prevent them from happening in the first place).
Hundreds of reviewers say Solawave’s Bye Acne device does just that. The hand-held tool aims to minimize and prevent breakouts, along with speeding up healing post breakout with red and blue light technology.
We've tested and reviewed (read: obsessed over) the brand's Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Mask and viral 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand, and we can't ignore the rave reviews on this 3-minute spot treatment—or the fact that it’s currently on sale for $69.
What is the Solawave Bye Acne?
The Solawave Bye Acne was the brand’s first product to combine both blue and red light therapy. Tiny enough to fid into your hand, the sleek, lightweight tool uses low-level (415 nanometers) blue light waves to clear the skin of acne-causing bacteria and 630 nanometer red light waves to fight inflammation and redness.
The FDA-cleared device is completely wireless, with a USB-C charging port and a battery that lasts up to about 60 minutes on a full 30-minute charge).
Since the treatment only takes three minutes, it’s incredibly easy to build into your routine. In fact, reviewers are shocked by how effective three minutes per day can be.
Solawave Bye Acne results
Praise for the Bye Acne is overwhelming. Users say the device is “very effective at treating breakouts, preventing new ones, and healing the skin.”
Many go as far as to say they can’t live without the device. One says it completely changed her face for the better, and that she saw visible results by week two.
The pocked-sized tool is incredibly easy to operate, even easier to store, and completely painless to use.
For a quick spot treatment, simply turn the device on, hold it over the area of concern, and keep it there for 3 minutes (at which point it will turn off automatically).
If your results are anything like the majority of reviewers, you'll be confidently sporting clearer, brighter skin in just a few weeks—and you'll have a new secret weapon if breakouts do pop up.
What research says
There’s science behind the benefits of LED light therapy, too. In one study, daily self-treatment with blue light significantly reduced the number of acne lesions1 in participants and improved the appearance of their skin overall.
Red light therapy has been shown to reduce inflammation in the skin2, with one particular study yielding improved skin complexion3, tone, and smoothness, as well as increased collagen density.
Similarly, another study evaluating the use of low-level blue light and red light together (which are both used in the Bye Acne) showed the therapies to be well tolerated and effective at reducing the number of acne lesions4.
The takeaway
We’re firm believers in taking the time to determine the root cause of acne, breakouts, or any disruptive skin condition. But that’s not to say there’s nothing you can do to clear things up in the short term. Hundreds of reviewers swear by Solawave’s Bye Acne for quick, visible, “life changing” results—and there’s never been a better time to try it than the current 30% markdown.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.